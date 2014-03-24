Mar 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 36 Assigned (BAIL) Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd (JEPL) non-FB limits IND A3 40 Assigned (reduced from INR60m): Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits: IND A4 623 Withdrawn Prakash Parcel Services Ltd non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 10 Withdrawn (PPSL) Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit - stand by IND A4 10 Assigned (RSPL) line of credit Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 7.5 Assigned (RSPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bambino Agro Industries Ltd TL limits IND BB+ 154 Assigned (BAIL) Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / 372 Assigned (BAIL) IND A4+ Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+ 30 Assigned (BAIL) (exp)/IND A4+ (exp) Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Stand-by line of credit IND BB+/ 33 Assigned (BAIL) IND A4+ Indus Fila Ltd (IFL) long-TL: IND D 681.2 suspended Indus Fila Ltd (IFL) FB WC limit IND D 110 suspended Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd (JEPL) LT Bk loan IND BBB- 522.9 Assigned (reduced from INR810.4m): Jubilant Enpro Pvt Ltd (JEPL) FB WC limits IND BBB- / 100 Assigned IND A3 (increased from INR50m): M/S Joyguru Steels (Joyguru) FB WC limits IND B- 62.5 Assigned Malvi Software Solutions Pvt FB WC limits IND D 70 Downgraded Ltd (MSSPL) from IND BB+ /IND A4+ Malvi Software Solutions Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND D 1.8 Downgraded Ltd (MSSPL) from IND A4+ Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 125 Migrated from IND BB MLR Industries Pvt Ltd (MLR) TL limits IND BB- 490 Assigned MLR Industries Pvt Ltd (MLR) FB WC limits IND BB- / 110 Assigned IND A4+ Pandi Devi Oil Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ IND 130 Withdrawn A4 Prakash Parcel Services Ltd long-TL IND BB+ 4.1 Withdrawn (PPSL) Prakash Parcel Services Ltd corporate loan: IND BB+ 10 Withdrawn (PPSL) Prakash Parcel Services Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ IND 130 Withdrawn (PPSL) A4+ Rangotsav Sarees Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 140 Assigned (RSPL) Vangal Amman Health Services TL IND D 350 Assigned Ltd (VAHS) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)