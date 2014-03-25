Mar 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mumbai International Airport CP issuance IND A1 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd. (MIAPL) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd ST loans IND A1+ 6500 Withdrawn (RINL) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd CP: IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed (RINL) Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 16035 Affirmed (RINL) (increased from INR16,035m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- EMCO Energy Ltd (EEL) Bk TL: IND BBB 2600 Assigned EMCO Energy Ltd (EEL) proposed senior project IND BBB 920 Assigned TL: EMCO Energy Ltd (EEL) senior project TL: IND BBB 26100 Assigned EMCO Energy Ltd (EEL) CC IND BBB 3250 Assigned EMCO Energy Ltd (EEL) BG IND BBB 2950 Assigned HDFC DA December 2010 - II SLCF: IND A (SO) 59.2 Affirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - II purchaser payouts: IND AAA (SO) 803.5 Affirmed HDFC DA December 2010 - III SLCF IND A+ (SO) 57.7 Upgraded from IND A(SO) HDFC DA December 2010 - III purchaser payouts: IND AAA (SO) 665 Affirmed Mumbai International Airport long-TL, IND A- 42310 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd. (MIAPL) IND BBB+ Mumbai International Airport FB limits IND A- 2500 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd. (MIAPL) IND BBB+ (increased from INR1bn) Mumbai International Airport non-FB limits IND A- 4150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd. (MIAPL) IND BBB+ (increased from INR3.55bn) Platinum Trust - Feb 2013 Series A PTCs IND AAA (SO) 1812.5 Affirmed Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd NFB Bking limits IND AA 5000 Affirmed (RINL) (reduced from INR12,350m): Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd FB WC limits IND AA / IND 57968.5 Affirmed (RINL) A1+ (increased from INR55,444.9m): Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd TL IND AA 41350 Assigned (RINL) Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd senior project TL IND A- 1700 Assigned (WUGPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)