Mar 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Devi Fisheries Ltd Non-FB facility IND A2 100 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL IND B+ 24.5 Assigned Ltd Aligarh Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB WC limit IND B+/ 88.5 Assigned Ltd IND A4 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Non-FB limits IND AAA/ 500000 Affirmed IND A1+ Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd FB limits IND AAA/ 50000 Affirmed IND A1+ Devi Fisheries Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB/ 800 Assigned IND A2 Gateway Distriparks Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 271 Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Ltd FB WC limits IND A+/ 300 Affirmed IND A1+ Gateway Distriparks Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+/ 770 Affirmed IND A1+ Gateway Distriparks Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BBB 9620 Affirmed Gateway Distriparks Ltd Non-FB BG IND BBB 800 Affirmed Gateway Rail Freight Ltd TL IND A+(SO) 1500 Affirmed Gateway Rail Freight Ltd FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 150 Affirmed IND A1+(SO) Gateway Rail Freight Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A+(SO)/ 1395 Affirmed IND A1+(SO) M/S Rajinder & Co. FB limits IND B+/IND 50 Assigned A4 M/S Rajinder & Co. Non-FB limits IND B+/IND 150 Assigned A4 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 15000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Debt programme IND AA(SO) 17250 Assigned (exp) (reduced from INR27.25bn) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND 5000 Assigned AA-(exp)/ IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND 20000 Assigned AA-(exp)/ IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA(SO) 10000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits IND AA-/IND 20000 Assigned A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA-/IND 135000 Assigned A1+ Snowman Logistics Ltd Long-TL IND A+(SO) 1450 Affirmed Snowman Logistics Ltd FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 30 Affirmed IND A1+(SO) Snowman Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A+(SO)/ 50 Affirmed IND A1+(SO) Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 140 Upgraded from IND BB (increased from INR120m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in