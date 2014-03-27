Mar 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Navin Automobiles Non-FB WC limits IND A4 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL-1 IND BB+ 7.2 Assigned Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt TL-2 IND BB+ 11.7 Assigned Ltd Akshat Roller Flour Mills Pvt FB WC limit IND BB+/ 170 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Babu Banarasi Das Educational outstanding TL IND A 330.6 Assigned Society Babu Banarasi Das Educational Sanctioned TL IND A 300 Assigned Society Babu Banarasi Das Educational Un-based WC limits IND A 300 Assigned Society Il&Fs Environmental Bk loans IND BBB/ 1200 Assigned Infrastructure & Services Ltd IND A3+ Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB- 250 Upgraded from IND BB (increased from INR125m) Navin Automobiles FB WC limits IND B 500 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. SLCF IND AA-(SO) 125.4 Upgraded from Ltd IND A(SO) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 432.9 Affirmed Ltd Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 Second loss credit IND A(SO) 411.28 Assigned facility Stfcl Cv Trust Jan 2014 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 4196.76 Assigned Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt Ltd Senior project terms loans IND A- 1700 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)