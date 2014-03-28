Mar 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of March 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Infinite Computer Solutions Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 124.5 Affirmed Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FBlimits IND A3 5 Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 500 Assigned Gujarat State Fertilizers And ST debt programme ND A1+ 8000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd (reduced from INR10.0bn) Gujarat State Fertilizers And CP programme ND A1+ 2000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd (part of INR8.0bn short-term debt programme) Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 45000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Project specific non- fund IND A1+ 4360 Assigned based WC limits Infinite Computer Solutions Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 124.5 Affirmed Infinite Computer Solutions Combined limits IND AA-/IND 4650 Affirmed A1+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 95 Assigned Advantage Overseas Pvt Ltd FBL IND BBB- 100 Assigned Diwan Chand Medical Services Long-TL IND BBB+(SO) 137 Affirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from INR200m) Diwan Chand Medical Services FB WC limits IND 20 Affirmed Pvt Ltd BBB+(SO)/ IND A2+(SO) Gujarat State Fertilizers And FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 4650 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ Gujarat State Fertilizers And Non-FB WC Fac IND AA+/ 10000 Affirmed Chemicals Ltd IND A1+ (increased from INR8.0bn) Heg Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 1186.2 Affirmed (reduced from INR2,316.7m): Heg Ltd NCD programme IND A+ 1000 Affirmed Heg Ltd FB WC Fac IND A+/ 10000 Affirmed IND A1+ Heg Ltd Non-FB working Fac IND A+/ 3500 Affirmed IND A1+ M C Knitting Mills FB WC limits IND D 90 Assigned M C Knitting Mills Long-TL IND D 12.5 Assigned Srto Trust 2012 Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 208.3 Affirmed Srto Trust 2012 SLCF IND BBB(SO) 67.4 Upgraded from IND BBB(SO) Tata Projects Ltd FB WC limits (CC limits) IND AA- 900 Assigned ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)