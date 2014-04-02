Apr 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Institute Of Post graduate programme Platinum 3 Assigned Management, Lucknow Star(Nat) Noslar International Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 30 Assigned Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from Ltd IND A4 Topman Exports Ltd Non-FB BG IND D 50 Downgraded from IND A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 18400 Upgraded from IND BBB increased from INR17.4bn Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND BBB+ 2540 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd WC facility IND BBB+ 5180 Upgraded from IND BBB increased from INR2.46bn Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB+(exp)5000 Assigned Bajaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed WC facility IND BBB+(exp)2350 Assigned Gain Chand Mohinder Kumar FB limits IND B-/ IND 100 Assigned A4 IIERT, March 2014 Series A PTC IND 2263.5 Assigned AA(SO)(exp) Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB- 70 Assigned Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd FB WC Limits IND BBB-/ 400 Assigned IND A3 Kanpur Edibles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 4000 Assigned IND A3 KBN Gold & Diamond Jewellery FB WC limit IND B-/ IND 98 Assigned A4 Noslar International Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 139 Assigned A4+ OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 950 Assigned Pearl Polymers Ltd TL IND BB+ 25 Withdrawn Pearl Polymers Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB+ / 105 Affirmed IND A4+ Pearl Polymers Ltd FB limits IND BB+ / 240 Affirmed IND A4+ Rajshekhar Constructions Pvt FB limits IND BB- 90 Upgraded from Ltd IND B+ Topman Exports Ltd TL IND D 277.4 Downgraded from IND BB- Topman Exports Ltd FB CC limits IND D 375 Downgraded from IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)