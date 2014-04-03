Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
April 2, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dachser India Pvt Ltd (DIPL) non-FB limits IND A1 10 Affirmed
Emitec Emission Control non-FB limit IND A1 20 Upgraded from
Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND A2+
(Emitec India)
(reduced from INR80m)
Sah Petroleums Ltd (SPL) non-FB limits IND A2 2000 Affirmed
(reduced from INR2200m)
SK Plastic Engineering Group Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 0.27 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dachser India Pvt Ltd (DIPL) FB limits IND A- 240 Affirmed
Emitec Emission Control TL limit IND A- 170 Upgraded from
Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND BBB+
(Emitec India)
Emitec Emission Control FB (CC) limit IND A- 60 Upgraded from
Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND BBB+
(Emitec India)
IRB Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND A- / IND 7000 Affirmed
Ltd (Irb Infra) A1
IRB Infrastructure Developers TL IND A-/ IND 12000 Affirmed
Ltd (Irb Infra) A1
(reduced from INR14.5bn)
IRB Infrastructure Developers rupee TL IND AA- (SO) 5000 Affirmed
Ltd (Irb Infra)
Neptune Developers Ltd (NDL) fully secured NCDs IND B- 1600 Withdrawn
Prime Gems (Prime) FB limits IND BB- 60 Assigned
Prime Gems (Prime) Proposed FB limits IND BB- (exp)90 Assigned
Sah Petroleums Ltd (SPL) FB limits IND BBB/ IND 130 Affirmed
A2
(increased from INR50m)
Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) TL IND A- 1193.4 Assigned
Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) non-FB WC: IND A- / IND 112 Assigned
A1
Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) FB WC limits IND A- / IND 600 Assigned
A1
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd (Shahi) TL IND A- 4350 Affirmed
Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd (Shahi) FB limits IND A- / IND 6000 Affirmed/
A1 Upgraded from
IND A2+
SK Plastic Engineering Group FB WC limit IND BB- 40 Assigned
SK Plastic Engineering Group TL IND BB- 45 Assigned
STFCL Da December 2011 -03 second loss credit IND A- (SO) 70.83 Affirmed
facility (SLCF)
STFCL Da December 2011 -03 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 220.64 Affirmed
Supreme Vasai Bhiwandi Bk loans IND BBB+ 1540 Assigned
Tollways Pvt Ltd (SVBTPL)
Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 30 Assigned
(VTPL)
Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 30 Assigned
(VTPL) IND A4+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
