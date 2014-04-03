Apr 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dachser India Pvt Ltd (DIPL) non-FB limits IND A1 10 Affirmed Emitec Emission Control non-FB limit IND A1 20 Upgraded from Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND A2+ (Emitec India) (reduced from INR80m) Sah Petroleums Ltd (SPL) non-FB limits IND A2 2000 Affirmed (reduced from INR2200m) SK Plastic Engineering Group Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 0.27 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dachser India Pvt Ltd (DIPL) FB limits IND A- 240 Affirmed Emitec Emission Control TL limit IND A- 170 Upgraded from Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND BBB+ (Emitec India) Emitec Emission Control FB (CC) limit IND A- 60 Upgraded from Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd IND BBB+ (Emitec India) IRB Infrastructure Developers non-FB limits IND A- / IND 7000 Affirmed Ltd (Irb Infra) A1 IRB Infrastructure Developers TL IND A-/ IND 12000 Affirmed Ltd (Irb Infra) A1 (reduced from INR14.5bn) IRB Infrastructure Developers rupee TL IND AA- (SO) 5000 Affirmed Ltd (Irb Infra) Neptune Developers Ltd (NDL) fully secured NCDs IND B- 1600 Withdrawn Prime Gems (Prime) FB limits IND BB- 60 Assigned Prime Gems (Prime) Proposed FB limits IND BB- (exp)90 Assigned Sah Petroleums Ltd (SPL) FB limits IND BBB/ IND 130 Affirmed A2 (increased from INR50m) Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) TL IND A- 1193.4 Assigned Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) non-FB WC: IND A- / IND 112 Assigned A1 Sandhar Technologies Ltd (STL) FB WC limits IND A- / IND 600 Assigned A1 Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd (Shahi) TL IND A- 4350 Affirmed Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd (Shahi) FB limits IND A- / IND 6000 Affirmed/ A1 Upgraded from IND A2+ SK Plastic Engineering Group FB WC limit IND BB- 40 Assigned SK Plastic Engineering Group TL IND BB- 45 Assigned STFCL Da December 2011 -03 second loss credit IND A- (SO) 70.83 Affirmed facility (SLCF) STFCL Da December 2011 -03 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 220.64 Affirmed Supreme Vasai Bhiwandi Bk loans IND BBB+ 1540 Assigned Tollways Pvt Ltd (SVBTPL) Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 30 Assigned (VTPL) Vikas Technoplast Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- / 30 Assigned (VTPL) IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)