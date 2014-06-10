Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Manipal Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 350 Assigned MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FB working Fac IND A3+ (SO) 30 Assigned Smitabh Intercon Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agartala Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Bhopal Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn Gurunanak Industries FB WC limits IND B- 62.5 Assigned Guwahati Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn Indraprastha Power Generation FB WC facility IND A- / IND 1950 Assigned Co. Ltd A2+ Indraprastha Power Generation Non-FB WC facility IND A- / IND 400 Assigned Co. Ltd A2+ Jaipur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn Manipal Technologies Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB / 1250 Assigned IND A3+ Manipal Technologies Ltd TL Fac IND BBB 1970.8 Assigned MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BBB (SO) 209.6 Assigned MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund-based working Fac IND BBB(SO)/ 200 Assigned IND A3+ (SO) MMFSL DA March 2012 Purchaser payout IND AA+(SO) 955.9 Affirmed Pacific Development TL IND BBB 4133.66 Assigned Corporation Ltd Pacific Development Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 140 Assigned Corporation Ltd IND A3+ Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Withdrawn Corporation Sansar Trust March 2013 I SLCF IND A(SO) 197.7 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 2086 Affirmed Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A2PTCs IND AAA(SO) 109.8 Affirmed Shillong Municipal Board LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn Smitabh Intercon Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 20 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)