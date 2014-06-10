Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 9, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Manipal Technologies Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 350 Assigned
MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Non-FB working Fac IND A3+ (SO) 30 Assigned
Smitabh Intercon Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 30 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agartala Municipal Council LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn
Bhopal Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB- Withdrawn
Gurunanak Industries FB WC limits IND B- 62.5 Assigned
Guwahati Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BB Withdrawn
Indraprastha Power Generation FB WC facility IND A- / IND 1950 Assigned
Co. Ltd A2+
Indraprastha Power Generation Non-FB WC facility IND A- / IND 400 Assigned
Co. Ltd A2+
Jaipur Municipal Corporation LT Issuer Rating IND BBB+ Withdrawn
Manipal Technologies Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB / 1250 Assigned
IND A3+
Manipal Technologies Ltd TL Fac IND BBB 1970.8 Assigned
MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd TL Fac IND BBB (SO) 209.6 Assigned
MCT Cards & Technology Pvt Ltd Fund-based working Fac IND BBB(SO)/ 200 Assigned
IND A3+ (SO)
MMFSL DA March 2012 Purchaser payout IND AA+(SO) 955.9 Affirmed
Pacific Development TL IND BBB 4133.66 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Pacific Development Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 140 Assigned
Corporation Ltd IND A3+
Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal LT Issuer Rating IND AA- Withdrawn
Corporation
Sansar Trust March 2013 I SLCF IND A(SO) 197.7 Affirmed
Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 2086 Affirmed
Sansar Trust March 2013 I Series A2PTCs IND AAA(SO) 109.8 Affirmed
Shillong Municipal Board LT Issuer Rating IND B+ Withdrawn
Smitabh Intercon Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 20 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
