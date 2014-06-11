Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
June 10, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A2+ Assigned
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4 15 Assigned
Ltd
Shine Star Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 8.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 4.6 Assigned
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk guarantee IND B+ 18 Assigned
CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND 32.5 Assigned
A4
Dhanraj Jewellers FB WC limits IND B+ 80 Assigned
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk loans IND A- 1250 Assigned
(reduced from INR238.75m)
Multitude Infrastructures Pvt LT Bk loan IND B+ 216.25 Affirmed
Ltd
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. FB WC limits IND B- 40 Assigned
Ltd
Rakshit Engineering Works Pvt. Long-TL IND B- 40.26 Assigned
Ltd
Shine Star FB WC limits IND BB- 100 Assigned
Yadu Sugar Ltd FB WC limit IND B/IND 1020 Affirmed
A4
(increased from INR700m)
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
