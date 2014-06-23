Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 20 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards Non-FB credit Fac: IND A3+ 250 Suspended Ltd (GPBL) Network Clothing Company P Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A4+ 70 Affirmed (NCC) NRP Projects Pvt Ltd (NRP) Non-FB WC limits: IND A4+ 500 Withdrawn PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 162 Upgraded from IND A4 PVN Tex Industries (PVN Tex) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Affirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. ST Bk loans IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Ltd (STFC) Shriram Transport Finance Co. ST debt/CP programme: IND A1+ 15000 Affirmed Ltd (STFC) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adarsh Developers long-TL IND B+ 2144.35 Withdrawn Adarsh Realty & Hotels Pvt Ltd long-TL IND B 2750 Withdrawn (ARHPL) Citibank: Royal Trust June Senior PTCs IND AAA (SO) 35.1 Affirmed 2004 Citibank: Royal Trust June Senior PTCs IND AAA (SO) 108.2 Affirmed 2004 Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards TL IND BBB 259.3 Suspended Ltd (GPBL) Gayatrishakti Paper & Boards FB limits: IND BBB 400 Suspended Ltd (GPBL) Kotkapura Mukstar Tollways Pvt senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 800 Assigned Ltd (Kmtpl) Network Clothing Company P Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB- 565 Affirmed (NCC) Network Clothing Company P Ltd TL Fac IND BB- 7.2 Affirmed (NCC) (reduced from INR23.07m) NRP Projects Pvt Ltd (NRP) FB limits: IND BB+ / 350 Withdrawn IND A4+ PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB 163.4 Upgraded from IND B+ PVN Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 220 Upgraded from IND B+ PVN Tex Industries (PVN Tex) Long-TL IND B+ 2.58 Affirmed (reduced from INR41.0m) Pvn Tex Industries (PVN Tex) FB WC limits IND B+ 120 Affirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. lower tier II sub-debt: IND AA 1700 Withdrawn Ltd (STFC) Shriram Transport Finance Co. LT retail NCDs IND AA+ 30000 Assigned Ltd (STFC) Shriram Transport Finance Co. LT NCDs IND AA+ 55000 Upgraded from Ltd (STFC) IND AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. LT Bk loans: IND AA+ 120000 Upgraded from Ltd (STFC) IND AA Shriram Transport Finance Co. lower tier II sub-debt: IND AA+ 26200 Upgraded from Ltd (STFC) IND AA VIL Rohtak Jind Highway Pvt senior project Bk loan IND BBB- 2700 Assigned Ltd (VIL RJHPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)