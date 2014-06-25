Jun 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Om Anand Exports FBL IND A4 170 Reaffirmed Tulsi Castings And Machining NFBL IND A3 140 Suspended Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Water And Sanitation Pooled PFDF enhanced issue I IND AA(SO) 53.6 Affirmed Fund (reduced from INR67m) Water And Sanitation Pooled PFDF enhanced issue II IND AA(SO) 831.9 Affirmed Fund Water And Sanitation Pooled MFI- Tranche I IND AA(SO) 10 Assigned Fund Water And Sanitation Pooled MFI- Tranche II IND AA(SO) 10 Assigned Fund Water And Sanitation Pooled Series I - 2002 IND AAA(SO) 51.2 Affirmed Fund (reduced from INR63.8m) Nagpur Municipal Corporation BONDS IND AA(SO) 217 - Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B- 90 Assigned Saikrupa Fibres Pvt Ltd LT loan IND B- 40 Assigned Surya Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND BB- 145.24 Suspended Surya Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BB-/ 56.4 Suspended IND A4+ Surya Processors Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 200 Suspended IND A4+ Tulsi Castings And Machining TL IND BBB- 706.6 Suspended Ltd Tulsi Castings And Machining FBL IND BBB- 750 Suspended Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)