Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 1124 Upgraded from (AVAL) IND A4+ (increased from INR700m) Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FBL IND A3+ 135 Assigned (AVAL) (exp) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 395 Upgraded from (AVAL) IND BB+ (increase from INR320m) Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 31.7 Upgraded from (AVAL) IND BB+ (increased from INR15.7m) Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 450 Assigned (AVAL) (exp) Eicl Ltd (Formerly English FB limits IND A / IND 750 Affirmed Indian Clays Ltd) A1 (reduced from INR850m): Eicl Ltd (Formerly English Non-FB limits: IND A / IND 150 Affirmed Indian Clays Ltd) A1 Eicl Ltd (Formerly English Long-TL IND A 503.3 Affirmed Indian Clays Ltd) (reduced from INR606.3m) Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto TL IND BBB 60.63 Upgraded from System Ltd (MMM) IND BBB- (reduced from INR159.38m): Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 200 Upgraded from System Ltd (MMM) IND A3+ IND BBB- /IND A3 increased from INR150m Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 100 Upgraded from System Ltd (MMM) IND A3+ IND BBB- /IND A3 (increased from INR50m) Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt WC (project finance) IND BBB- / 160 Assigned Ltd (SVBPL) IND A3 Small Business Trust 2013 Second loan credit facilityIND A- (SO) 148.8 Affirmed Small Business Trust 2013 Series A2 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 494.1 Affirmed Small Business Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 206.8 Affirmed Stfcl Da Feb 2011-02 Second loss credit IND AA- (SO) 164.8 Affirmed facility (SLCF) Stfcl Da Feb 2011-02 Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 61.3 Affirmed Stfcl Da Mar 2011- 02 SLCF IND AA (SO) 126.6 Affirmed Stfcl Da Mar 2011- 02 Purchaser payouts ND AAA (SO) 172.3 Affirmed Stfcl Da Mar 2011- 04 SLCF IND AA- (SO) 67.7 Affirmed Stfcl Da Mar 2011- 04 Purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 40.4 Affirmed Subedar Raj Devi Educational FB limits. IND D 88.71 Withdrawn Trust (SRDET) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.