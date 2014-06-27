Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 25 Withdrawn Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3+ 2500 Assigned Premium Transmission Ltd Secured non-FB limits IND A1+ 300 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Standby LOC IND A1+ 4.2 Assigned Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Admark Polycoat Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 35 Withdrawn Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Building lease rental IND BBB+ 228.4 Affirmed Discounting loan (reduced from INR319.3m) Bhoruka Park Pvt Ltd Fit-out lease rental IND BBB+ 130.7 Affirmed Discounting loan (reduced from INR184m) Citibank Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 15.51 Affirmed Garg Industries FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 100 Assigned A4+ Garg Industries Proposed FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 20 Assigned A4+ Garg Industries Non-FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 5 Assigned A4+ Garg Industries Proposed non-FB Fac IND BB-/ IND 5 Assigned A4+ Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd LT IND BBB 5100 Assigned Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 1300 Assigned IND A3+ Premium Transmission Ltd Secured TL IND A+ 368.8 Affirmed (reduced from INR430m): Premium Transmission Ltd Secured FB Bk limits IND A+ 300 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB Bk limits IND A+ 200 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Standby LOC IND A+ 4.2 Affirmed Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB/non-FB limits IND A+ / 150 Affirmed IND A1' (reduced from INR300m) Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured TL IND A+ / 150 Assigned IND A1' Premium Transmission Ltd Unsecured FB/non-FB Bk IND A+ / 200 Assigned limits IND A1' Sai Construction Pvt Ltd LT IND B+ 900 Suspended Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 340 Downgraded from IND BB- Segno Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 90 Downgraded IND A4 from IND BB-/IND A4+ Silicon Drugs & Intermediates Long-TL (reduced from INR IND BB 15 Affirmed Pvt Ltd 40.0m) Silicon Drugs & Intermediates FB WC limits IND BB / 15 Affirmed Pvt Ltd IND A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)