Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 199.9 Affirmed Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned Packaging India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 70 Affirmed (increased from INR50m) Prabhat Dairy Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A2+ 70 Assigned Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt Non-FB limits IND A2+ 120 Assigned Ltd Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB- 60 Affirmed Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 318.5 Affirmed IND A3 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND tA- 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B Sorabji FB packing credit limits IND B 50 Suspended B Sorabji und-based FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC IND B 70 Suspended facility Dl Specialty Chemicals Ltd NCD IND 1000 Assigned A+(SO)(exp) Il&Fs Infrastructure Debt Fund Series-1 IND AAAidf-mf- Affirmed Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd LT loans IND BB- 43.99 Assigned Madras Hard Tools Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC and bill IND BB- / 275 Assigned discounting) IND A4+ Packaging India Pvt Ltd outstanding TL IND BBB- 10.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR30.1m) Packaging India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 320 Affirmed (reduced from INR350m) Prabhat Dairy Pvt. Ltd long-TL IND BBB+ 400 Assigned Prabhat Dairy Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BBB+ / 600 Assigned IND A2+ Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen TL IND BBB+ 500 Assigned Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd Prabhat Nutritious And Frozen CC loan IND BBB+ / 100 Assigned Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd IND A2 Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt TL IND BBB+ 1500 Assigned Ltd Sunfresh Agro Industries Pvt CC line IND BBB+ / 750 Assigned Ltd IND A2+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.