Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 225 Withdrawn (suspended) Mindtree Ltd FB WC limits IND A1+ 3210 Affirmed (increased from INR2,800m) Mindtree Ltd non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 50 Affirmed My Home Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 750 Assigned My Home Industries Ltd non-FB Fac IND A1+ 422.5 Assigned Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limit IND A4 50 Assigned Special Banking Arrangement WC demand loan IND A1+ (SO) 35000 Assigned (Punjab National Bank (Pnb) Consortium) Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 6.8 Withdrawn (suspended) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Annai Arul Health Care Pvt Ltd TL IND B 79 Assigned Annai Arul Health Care Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B 2.5 Assigned Arc Marine Pvt Ltd TL IND D 254.2 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Arc Marine Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 30 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Arc Marine Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND D 45 Migrated from (suspended) IND D B Sorabji Group FB packing credit limits IND B 50 Withdrawn (suspended) B Sorabji Group FB FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC IND B 70 Withdrawn facility (suspended) Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 42.6 Withdrawn (suspended) Kali Bmh Systems Pvt Ltd combined limits IND BB- 120 Withdrawn (suspended) / IND A4+(suspended) My Home Industries Ltd NCDs IND AA (exp) 3000 Assigned My Home Industries Ltd other Bk Fac IND AA (exp) 177.5 Assigned / IND A1+ (exp) My Home Industries Ltd FB Fac IND AA / IND 1600 Assigned A1+ Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 115 Assigned Nahar Textiles Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 44.8 Assigned STFCL Da March 2012-02 purchaser payouts IND AAA (SO) 199.8 Affirmed STFCL Da March 2012-02 second loss credit IND BBB (SO) 69.5 Affirmed facility Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 65.3 Withdrawn (suspended) Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 87 Withdrawn (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.