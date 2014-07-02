Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Batliboi Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 541.5 Affirmed Expos Bk Fac IND A4 75 Affirmed Stationery Point India Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 29.5 Withdrawn (Spil) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amaravathy Spinning Mills Non-FB WC limit IND C 6.63 Withdrawn (Asm) Amaravathy Spinning Mills Long-TL IND D 30.3 Withdrawn (Asm) Amaravathy Spinning Mills Long-TL IND D 51.6 Withdrawn (Asm) Amaravathy Spinning Mills FB WC limit IND D 25 Withdrawn (Asm) Aravind Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND B+/ IND 430 Assigned (Acpl) A4 Batliboi Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 22.369 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR74.8m) Batliboi Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 186 Upgraded from IND B- Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd TL IND BBB 1292.4 Assigned Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 800 Assigned IND A2 (increased from INR627.5m): Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 58 Assigned IND A2 Gvrmp Whagdhari Ribbanpally senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 2137.3 Upgraded from Tollway Pvt Ltd (Gvrmp-Wr) IND BB+ Medics International LTs loans IND B 1068.4 Assigned Lifesciences Ltd (Mill) Owens-Corning (I) Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND AA /IND 650 Affirmed (Ocil) A1+ Stationery Point India Ltd WC CC limits IND BB 450 Withdrawn (Spil) Stationery Point India Ltd TL IND BB 140.8 Withdrawn (Spil) Suraksha Realty Ltd (Srl) NCDs IND AA (SO) 1000 Assigned (exp) T K International Ltd (Tkil) Long-TL IND D 54.7 Downgraded from IND B+ T K International Ltd (Tkil) FB WC limits IND D 65.5 Downgraded IND B+/ IND A4 T K International Ltd (Tkil) Non-FB WC limits IND D 50 Downgraded IND B+/ IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)