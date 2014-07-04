Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KST Infrastructure Ltd (KST) Non-FB BG IND A4+ 500 Assigned Poddar Global Ltd. (PGL) non-FB WC limits IND A2 430 Assigned Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 1350 Assigned (SPRL) Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd CP programme (within FB WC IND A1+ 100 Assigned (SPRL) limits) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KST Infrastructure Ltd (KST) TL IND BB- 280 Assigned KST Infrastructure Ltd (KST) Proposed TL IND BB- 4220 Assigned (exp) KST Infrastructure Ltd (KST) FB WC limit IND BB- / 1000 Assigned IND A4+ R.K. Hoteliers & Developers TL IND B+ 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd (R.K. Hotelier) Ram Ratan Real Estate Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 1000 Assigned (Ram Ratan) RSWM Ltd TL from Bks IND A 95094 Assigned RSWM Ltd FB WC limit IND A / IND 6760 Assigned A1 RSWM Ltd non-FB WC limit: IND A / IND 1000 Assigned A1 Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 750 Assigned (SPRL) Shriram Pistons And Rings Ltd term deposit programme IND tAA 250 Assigned (SPRL) The Tiger Camp (TTC) TL IND B+ 67.5 Assigned The Tiger Camp (TTC) FB limits IND B+ / IND 2.5 Assigned A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)