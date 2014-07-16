Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Tea & Exports Ltd (ATEL) Non-FB limits IND A3 45 Upgraded from IND A4+ (reduced from INR110m) Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A3 250 Upgraded from (ATCPL) IND A4+ (increased from INR150m) Asian Tea Company Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits. IND A3 11 Assigned (ATCPL) NR Agarwal Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 500 Upgraded from (NRA) IND D Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Non-FB limits IND A1 3020 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Secured short-TL IND A1 300 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Unsecured short-TL IND A1 1000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Unsecured ST CP programme IND A1 1500 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Term deposit programme IND TA 2000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 408.6 Affirmed (reduced from INR 644 m) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 1810 Affirmed A2+ (enhanced from INR 1,605m) Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ IND 202.5 Affirmed A2+ (enhanced from INR 182.5m) Asian Tea & Exports Ltd (ATEL) FB limits IND BBB- / 150 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+ / IND A4+ NR Agarwal Industries Ltd TL IND B- 2196.5 Upgraded from (NRA) IND D NR Agarwal Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL IND B- 229.7 Assigned (NRA) NR Agarwal Industries Ltd FB limits IND B- /IND 681.8 Upgraded from (NRA) A4 IND D /Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Long-TL IND A- 15000 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) FB limits IND A- 3678.1 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Secured NCDs IND A- 2250 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) Unsecured NCDs IND A- 300 Assigned Prism Cement Ltd (PCL) NCDs IND A- 1500 Assigned Union Bank Of India (Union Perpetual tier 1 notes IND AA 3000 Affirmed Bank) Union Bank Of India (Union Upper tier 2 bonds: IND AA 10000 Affirmed Bank) Union Bank Of India (Union Lower tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 10000 Affirmed Bank) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privATELy placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)