Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 16, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 42.4 Upgraded from
D
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(exp) 60 Assigned
Mil Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 65 Affirmed
Noida Power Co. Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned
(carved out of fund-based limits).
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 741 Upgraded from
D
Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 433 Upgraded from
D
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 412.5 Assigned
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 1610 Assigned
IND A3+
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned
Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FB limits IND BBB+(exp)40 Assigned
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND BBB 100 Affirmed
(exp)/ IND
A3+(exp)
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB / 300 Assigned
IND A3+
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 150 Upgraded from
/IND A2(SO) IND BBB/IND
A3+
Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB+(SO) 50 Upgraded from
/ IND A2(SO) IND BBB/IND
A3+
K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 300 Affirmed
IND A4
(increased from INR 200m)
K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+/ 60 Affirmed
IND A4
Mil Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 22 Upgraded from
BB
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
