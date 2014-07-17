Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 42.4 Upgraded from D Globe Forex & Travels Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2(exp) 60 Assigned Mil Industries Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 65 Affirmed Noida Power Co. Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned (carved out of fund-based limits). LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 741 Upgraded from D Classic Knits India Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 433 Upgraded from D Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 412.5 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 1610 Assigned IND A3+ Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 100 Assigned Globe Forex & Travels Ltd FB limits IND BBB+(exp)40 Assigned Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd WC Fac IND BBB 100 Affirmed (exp)/ IND A3+(exp) Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB / 300 Assigned IND A3+ Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+(SO) 150 Upgraded from /IND A2(SO) IND BBB/IND A3+ Inabensa Bharat Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND BBB+(SO) 50 Upgraded from / IND A2(SO) IND BBB/IND A3+ K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/ 300 Affirmed IND A4 (increased from INR 200m) K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+/ 60 Affirmed IND A4 Mil Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 22 Upgraded from BB ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)