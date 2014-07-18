Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Primacy Industries Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3 200 Downgraded from IND A3+ (increased from INR177m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd LT TL IND BBB 382.4 Assigned Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd BG IND BBB 24.6 Assigned Imcola Crane Company Pvt Ltd Loan equivalent risk IND BBB 82 Assigned facility Jubilant Energy (Kharsang) Pvt LT Bk loans IND BBB- 6419 Affirmed Ltd (reduced from INR6,975m) Jubilant Offshore Drilling Pvt LT Bk loans IND BBB- 13400 Affirmed Ltd Jubilant Oil & Gas Pvt Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND BBB- 760 Affirmed K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons TL IND BB- 110 Assigned K.S.M. Bashir Mohammad & Sons FB WC limits IND BB-/ IND 770 Assigned A4+ Primacy Industries Ltd TL IND BBB- 178.4 Downgraded from IND BBB (increased from INR107.4m) Primacy Industries Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1000 Downgraded IND A3 from IND BBB/ IND A3+ (increased from INR750m) Tunic Fashion Apparels FB WC limit IND BB- 30 Upgraded from IND B+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)