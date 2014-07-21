Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jainex Metaliks Ltd (JML) Non-FB limits IND A4 8 Assigned Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd (MEIL) Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 2500 Assigned Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 199.9 Assigned (PILL) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND TA- 120 Assigned (PILL) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Term deposit programme IND TA-(exp) 30 Assigned (PILL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Oil And Gas Senior project Bk loan IND D 6418.5 Downgraded Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (COGIL) from IND C IL&FS Transportation Networks Long-TL: IND A 5500 Affirmed Ltd (ITNL) IL&FS Transportation Networks NCDs IND A (exp) 5000 Affirmed Ltd (ITNL) Jainex Metaliks Ltd (JML) FB WC limits IND B- 62.5 Assigned K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 300 Affirmed (KSCPL) A4 (increased from INR200m) K.S. Commodities Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 60 Affirmed (KSCPL) A4 Mytrah Energy (I) Ltd (MEIL) FB WC limits IND BBB / 1300 Assigned IND A3+ Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd Finance lease IND BBB- 60 Assigned (PILL) Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- 318.5 Assigned (PILL) /IND A3 Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd (TTPL) Bk loans IND A 4888.8 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd (TTPL) TL IND BBB- 4713.42 withdrawn Windlas Biotech Ltd (WBL) Long-TL IND BBB+ 65.5 Affirmed Windlas Biotech Ltd (WBL) FB WC limits: IND BBB+ / 330 Affirmed IND A2+ Windlas Biotech Ltd (WBL) Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+/ 20 Affirmed IND A2+ Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 32.8 Affirmed (WHPL) (reduced from INR59.1m) Windlas Healthcare Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 50 Affirmed (WHPL) IND A2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)