Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 21, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Carraro India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 690 Affirmed
(reduced from INR780m, including forward contract)
Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A1+ 100 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt NFB WC limits IND A2 2.5 Affirmed
Ltd
Team Computers Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 45 Assigned
ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 8 Affirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Carraro India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 1125 Upgraded from
IND A-
(increased from INR830m )
Carraro India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A 1250 Upgraded from
IND A-
(reduced from INR1500m)
Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA / 4038 Affirmed
IND A1+
reduced from INR4,538m
Indian Acrylics Ltd TL IND BBB- 43.3 Upgraded from
IND BB+
Indian Acrylics Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 170 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+/ IND
A4+
Indian Acrylics Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 1235 Upgraded from
IND A3 IND BB+/ IND
A4+
Kora Industries FB limits IND B / IND 50 Withdrawn
A4
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 2513.16 Affirmed
Services Ltd
(reduced from INR3,163.16m)
Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 400 Affirmed
Services Ltd
Orix Auto Infrastructure FB limits IND AA+ / 2050 Affirmed
Services Ltd IND A1+
(enhanced from INR1,800m)
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt TL limits IND BBB 74 Affirmed
Ltd
(increased from INR68.9m)
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 175 Affirmed
Ltd IND A2
(reduced from INR215m)
Perfect Alloy Components Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 65 Assigned
Ltd / IND A2(exp)
Phoenix Arc Pvt Ltd LT debt IND A+ 1500 Assigned
Team Computers Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 185 Assigned
TVS Srichakra Ltd TL IND A 669.4 Upgraded from
IND A-
TVS Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND 3700 Upgraded from
A1 IND A- /
Affirmed
TVS Srichakra Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A/IND 1130 Upgraded from
A1 IND A- /
Affirmed
ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 70 Affirmed
IND A3+
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
