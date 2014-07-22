Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carraro India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 690 Affirmed (reduced from INR780m, including forward contract) Orix Auto Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A1+ 100 Affirmed Services Ltd Perfect Alloy Components Pvt NFB WC limits IND A2 2.5 Affirmed Ltd Team Computers Pvt. Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3 45 Assigned ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 8 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Carraro India Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A 1125 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR830m ) Carraro India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A 1250 Upgraded from IND A- (reduced from INR1500m) Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND AAA / 4038 Affirmed IND A1+ reduced from INR4,538m Indian Acrylics Ltd TL IND BBB- 43.3 Upgraded from IND BB+ Indian Acrylics Ltd FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 170 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Indian Acrylics Ltd Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB- / 1235 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Kora Industries FB limits IND B / IND 50 Withdrawn A4 Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 2513.16 Affirmed Services Ltd (reduced from INR3,163.16m) Orix Auto Infrastructure TL IND AA+ 400 Affirmed Services Ltd Orix Auto Infrastructure FB limits IND AA+ / 2050 Affirmed Services Ltd IND A1+ (enhanced from INR1,800m) Perfect Alloy Components Pvt TL limits IND BBB 74 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR68.9m) Perfect Alloy Components Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB / 175 Affirmed Ltd IND A2 (reduced from INR215m) Perfect Alloy Components Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 65 Assigned Ltd / IND A2(exp) Phoenix Arc Pvt Ltd LT debt IND A+ 1500 Assigned Team Computers Pvt. Ltd FB limit IND BBB- 185 Assigned TVS Srichakra Ltd TL IND A 669.4 Upgraded from IND A- TVS Srichakra Ltd FB WC limits IND A/IND 3700 Upgraded from A1 IND A- / Affirmed TVS Srichakra Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A/IND 1130 Upgraded from A1 IND A- / Affirmed ZF Electronics Tvs (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 70 Affirmed IND A3+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)