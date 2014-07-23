Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 203.8 Upgraded from IND A3 Agarwala's Polytrade Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 30 Upgraded from IND A3 CNN Minerals Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 60 Upgraded from IND A3 Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 60 Upgraded from IND A3 Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 50 Upgraded from Ltd IND A3 Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4 31.5 Assigned Ltd Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 15 Upgraded from IND A4 Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt. Non-FB limits IND A3+ 137.5 Upgraded from Ltd IND A3 (increased from INR115.9m) Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+ 85 Upgraded from Ltd IND A3 (reduced from INR100m) Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt Non-FB limits IND A3+(exp) 40 Assigned Ltd Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 250.5 Upgraded from IND A3 Virupaksha Organics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 50 Upgraded from IND BBB- Agarwala's Polytrade Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 170 Upgraded from IND BBB- Allahabad Bank Lower tier II 10 year IND AA 5000 Affirmed subordinated debt Unsolicited CNN Minerals Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 80 Upgraded from IND BBB- Ganga Plastic Products Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 60 Upgraded from IND BBB- Joharilal Agarwala Sales Pvt FB limits IND BBB 230 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (increased from INR160m) Mahavir Ore And Sponge Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 75 Upgraded from IND BBB- Mata Rani Trust TL IND BB- 100 Assigned Polypet Flexible Packaging Pvt FB WC limits IND B+ 97.5 Assigned Ltd Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 89.8 Upgraded from IND B+ Sanskar Agro Processors Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB 150 Upgraded from IND B+ Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt. FB limits IND BBB 70 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (increased from INR67.5m) Shree Tel-Fab Industries Pvt. FB limits IND BBB 30 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BBB 367 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- Sri Balmukund Polyplast Pvt FB limits IND BBB(exp) 494 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB-(exp) (increased from INR150m) Starshine Nirman Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB 40 Upgraded from IND BBB- Virupaksha Organics Ltd LT loan IND BBB- 60 Assigned Virupaksha Organics Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 190 Assigned IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.