Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 255 Assigned Chandak Brothers Non-FB facility IND A4 84 Assigned Emc Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 31500 Affirmed (increased from INR24,100m) Emc Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+(exp) 22000 Assigned K. Sadasiva Reddy Non-FB WC limits (BG) IND A4+ 20 Assigned Schenck Process India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 613 Assigned Shakthi Knitting Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND A4+ 197.5 Affirmed (increased from INR162.5m) Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 21 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured, redeemable and IND 7500 Assigned Non-convertible TB issue AA-(SO)(exp) Itd Cementation India Ltd LT IND A- - Assigned Stock Redler India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB+ 80 Assigned Chandak Brothers FB facility IND B+ / IND 264 Assigned A4 Emc Ltd Long-TL IND A- 2640 Affirmed (increased from INR1,992.2m) Emc Ltd FB limits IND A- 3500 Affirmed (increased from INR2,000m) Emc Ltd FB limits IND A-(exp) 3500 Assigned K. Sadasiva Reddy FB WC limits IND BB- 40 Assigned Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Long-TL IND BB 255.17 Suspended Lambodhara Textiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 160 Suspended A4+ Lambodhara Textiles Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB / IND 15 Suspended A4+ Maple Hotels And Resorts Pvt TL IND B+ 142.5 Assigned Ltd Om Steel Traders Chennai Pvt FB WC limits IND B 300 Suspended Ltd Om Steel Traders Chennai Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND B 100 Suspended Ltd Schenck Process India Ltd FB limits IND A- 200 Assigned Shakthi Knitting Ltd TL Fac IND BB 7.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR37.5m) Shakthi Knitting Ltd FB WC Fac IND BB / IND 840 Affirmed A4+ (reduced from INR845m) Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd TL facility IND BB 1.2 Assigned Sidhi Vinayak Cotspin Ltd FB CC Fac IND BB / 65 Assigned IND A4+ Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 1.6 Suspended Sri Ramnarayan Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 56 Suspended Stfcl Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 185 Affirmed Stfcl SLCF IND BBB(SO) 93.4 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.