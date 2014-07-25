Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air Works India Engineering Long-TL IND A- 600 Assigned Pvt Ltd Air Works India Engineering FB WC facility IND A-/IND 500 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd A1 IND BBB+/ IND A2+ Air Works India Engineering Non-FB WC facility IND A-/IND 150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd A1 IND BBB+/ IND A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A-/ 1860 Assigned IND A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A-/ 802.5 Assigned IND A2+ Amber Enterprises (I) Pvt Ltd TL IND A- 1295.1 Assigned HDFC DA June 10- III SLCF IND A(SO) 46.6 Affirmed HDFC DA June 10- III Purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 494.4 Affirmed ITD Cementation India Ltd TL IND A- 500 Assigned ITD Cementation India Ltd Proposed TL IND A-(exp) 402 Assigned ITD Cementation India Ltd Proposed FB limits IND A-(exp) 1000 Assigned /IND A1(exp) ITD Cementation India Ltd Proposed Non-FBL IND A-(exp) 6385 Assigned /IND A1(exp) ITD Cementation India Ltd FB limits IND A-/IND 7098 Assigned A1 ITD Cementation India Ltd Non-FB limits IND A-/IND 23615 Assigned A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)