Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 28 & 29 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A2+ 250 Assigned Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 30 Assigned Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 760 Upgraded from IND A3+ (reduced from INR950m) Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1025 Upgraded from IND A3+ (reduced from INR1,166m) Raviraj Foils Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 67.5 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBL IND A1+(exp) 5000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBL IND A1+(exp) 20000 Assigned Rural Electrification ST debt/borrowing IND A1+ 75000 Affirmed Corporation Ltd programme (increased from INR50bn) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A3(SO) 10 Downgraded from IND A2+(SO) Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 270 IND A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chhattisgarh State Power long-TL IND A 40000 Assigned Generation Co. Ltd Chhattisgarh State Power WC limit IND A / IND 10750 Assigned Generation Co. Ltd A1 Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND A- 6000 Assigned (increased from INR 1.25bn) Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD IND A- 500 Assigned Frank Lloyd Tech Management TL IND 180 withdrawn Services Ltd A-(SO)(exp) Gvr Infra Projects Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 25000 Affirmed IND A2 Gvr Infra Projects Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB+ / 14300 Affirmed IND A2 Habib Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 8.27 Assigned Habib Textile Pvt Ltd Fund-base WC limits IND B+ 96 Assigned Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND A- 4650 Affirmed M.P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 24.7 Assigned M.P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 40 Assigned A4 Mmfsl Da June 2010-1 purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 4.25 Affirmed Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BBB- 1798.6 Downgraded from IND A- Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 66 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Msw Solutions Ltd non-FBL IND BBB- / 198.2 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 251.6 Downgraded from IND A-(SO) Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BBB- 275.7 Downgraded from IND A- Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 95 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Mumbai Waste Management Ltd non-FBL IND BBB- / 25 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 16.5 Upgraded from IND BB Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB+ (exp)30 Assigned Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned (exp) / IND A4+(exp) Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / A4+60 Upgraded from IND BB / Affirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND 40 withdrawn A4+ Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 9.3 withdrawn Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 190 Affirmed A4 Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 60 Affirmed A4 (reduced from INR100m) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL outstanding IND BBB- 2740 Downgraded from IND A- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1490 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / 4000 Downgraded IND A3 from IND A- / IND A2+ Raviraj Foils Ltd TL IND BB+ 101.5 Assigned Raviraj Foils Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA- 15000 Assigned Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits IND AA- / 20000 Assigned IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Bk limits IND AA- / 135000 Assigned IND A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 9500 Assigned (reduced from INR10bn) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 6500 Assigned (reduced from INR8.5bn) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 11250 Assigned (increased from INR8.75bn) S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd TL IND D 183.4 Suspended S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 172.5 Suspended S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 40 Suspended Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND BBB- 630 Affirmed Ltd Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt LOC IND BBB- 480 Affirmed Ltd Shriram Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk loan programme IND AA 2000 Assigned Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 190.8 Downgraded from IND A-(SO) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO) 67.5 Downgraded / IND A3(SO) from IND A-(SO)/ IND A2+(SO) Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 200 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB- /IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.