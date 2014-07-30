Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
July 28 & 29 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd CP IND A2+ 250 Assigned
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 80 Affirmed
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A4+(exp) 30 Assigned
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A2 760 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(reduced from INR950m)
Omne Agate Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2 1025 Upgraded from
IND A3+
(reduced from INR1,166m)
Raviraj Foils Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 67.5 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FBL IND A1+(exp) 5000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NFBL IND A1+(exp) 20000 Assigned
Rural Electrification ST debt/borrowing IND A1+ 75000 Affirmed
Corporation Ltd programme
(increased from INR50bn)
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A3(SO) 10 Downgraded
from IND
A2+(SO)
Wevin Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 270 IND A3
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chhattisgarh State Power long-TL IND A 40000 Assigned
Generation Co. Ltd
Chhattisgarh State Power WC limit IND A / IND 10750 Assigned
Generation Co. Ltd A1
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd Bk loan IND A- 6000 Assigned
(increased from INR 1.25bn)
Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD IND A- 500 Assigned
Frank Lloyd Tech Management TL IND 180 withdrawn
Services Ltd A-(SO)(exp)
Gvr Infra Projects Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB+ / 25000 Affirmed
IND A2
Gvr Infra Projects Ltd non-FB Fac IND BBB+ / 14300 Affirmed
IND A2
Habib Textile Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 8.27 Assigned
Habib Textile Pvt Ltd Fund-base WC limits IND B+ 96 Assigned
Idaa Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT senior project Bk loan IND A- 4650 Affirmed
M.P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 24.7 Assigned
M.P. Agrawal & Company Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 40 Assigned
A4
Mmfsl Da June 2010-1 purchaser payouts IND AA+(SO) 4.25 Affirmed
Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BBB- 1798.6 Downgraded
from IND A-
Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 66 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Msw Solutions Ltd non-FBL IND BBB- / 198.2 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 251.6 Downgraded
from IND
A-(SO)
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BBB- 275.7 Downgraded
from IND A-
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 95 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Mumbai Waste Management Ltd non-FBL IND BBB- / 25 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 16.5 Upgraded from
IND BB
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB+ (exp)30 Assigned
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned
(exp) / IND
A4+(exp)
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ / A4+60 Upgraded from
IND BB /
Affirmed
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac IND BB+/ IND 40 withdrawn
A4+
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 9.3 withdrawn
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 190 Affirmed
A4
Precision Infomatic (M) Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+ / IND 60 Affirmed
A4
(reduced from INR100m)
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL outstanding IND BBB- 2740 Downgraded
from IND A-
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 1490 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / 4000 Downgraded
IND A3 from IND A- /
IND A2+
Raviraj Foils Ltd TL IND BB+ 101.5 Assigned
Raviraj Foils Ltd FB limits IND BB+ 60 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA- 15000 Assigned
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits IND AA- / 20000 Assigned
IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd non-FB Bk limits IND AA- / 135000 Assigned
IND A1+
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD IND AA(SO) 9500 Assigned
(reduced from INR10bn)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 6500 Assigned
(reduced from INR8.5bn)
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 11250 Assigned
(increased from INR8.75bn)
S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd TL IND D 183.4 Suspended
S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 172.5 Suspended
S.M Apparels Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND D 40 Suspended
Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt Bk loans IND BBB- 630 Affirmed
Ltd
Sai Maithili Power Company Pvt LOC IND BBB- 480 Affirmed
Ltd
Shriram Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk loan programme IND AA 2000 Assigned
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd TL IND BBB-(SO) 190.8 Downgraded
from IND
A-(SO)
Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB-(SO) 67.5 Downgraded
/ IND A3(SO) from IND
A-(SO)/
IND A2+(SO)
Wevin Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB / IND 200 Downgraded
A4+ from IND BBB-
/IND A3
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
