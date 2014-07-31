Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 105 Affirmed Jayachitra Garments Non-FB WC limits (BG) IND A4+ 1 Assigned (Jayachitra) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt NFB WC limits IND A2+ 10 Affirmed Ltd (JKFM) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd. (SMPL) Non-FB limits IND A4+ 150 Upgraded from IND A4 Visakha Trades (VT) Non-FB WC limit IND A4 15 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) Long-TL IND BB- 2.4 withdrawn Andhra Polymers Pvt Ltd (APPL) FB WC limits IND BB+ / 90 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- / Reaffirmed Jayachitra Garments FB WC limits (CC) IND BB 80 Assigned (Jayachitra) Jayachitra Garments LT Loans IND BB 19.79 Assigned (Jayachitra) Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt term-loans IND BBB+ 18 Affirmed Ltd (JKFM) (reduced from INR20.7m): Jayakrishna Flour Mills Pvt FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 450 Affirmed Ltd (JKFM) IND A2+ Manipal Utility Packaging TL Fac IND BBB (SO) 507.5 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (MUP) Manipal Utility Packaging FB working Fac IND BBB (SO) 300 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (MUP) /IND A3+ (SO) Steel Mont Pvt Ltd. (SMPL) FB limits IND BB 50 Upgraded from IND B+ STFCL DA March 2012 - 01 Purchaser Payout IND AAA (SO) 114.5 Affirmed STFCL DA March 2012 - 01 SLCF: IND BBB (SO) 87.8 Affirmed STFCL DA Operator Trust Dec second loss credit IND A (SO) 185.4 Affirmed 2011 facility (SLCF): STFCL DA Operator Trust Dec Series A PTC (PTCs): IND AAA (SO) 240.8 Affirmed 2011 Visakha Trades (VT) TL IND B+ 18.3 Affirmed (reduced from INR27.44m) Visakha Trades (VT) FB WC limit IND B+ / IND 30 Affirmed A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)