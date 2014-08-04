Aug 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Housing & Construction Non-FB limits IND A3 716.3 Upgraded from Ltd(AHCL) IND A4+ Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure Non-FB limits IND A2 55 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (increased from INR50m): Gujarat Borosil Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 40 Upgraded from IND A4 R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 150 Affirmed Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) CP IND A1+ 30000 Assigned Tata Projects Ltd Project-specific Non-FB WC IND A1+ 6010 Affirmed limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- American Express Banking Corp Deposit programme IND tAAA 1250 Assigned - India Branch LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Housing & Construction TL IND BB 16.3 Withdrawn Ltd (AHCL) Ansal Housing & Construction Secure overdraft limits: IND BBB- 750 Upgraded from Ltd (AHCL) IND BB Bharuch Enviro Infrastructure TL IND BBB 497.1 Upgraded from Ltd IND BBB- (increased from INR169m) Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Term-loans IND BBB- 10 Affirmed (DTPL) (reduced from INR25.5m) Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB- / 37.5 Affirmed (DTPL) IND A3 Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB-/ 95 Affirmed (DTPL) IND A3 Gujarat Borosil Ltd CC limits IND BB 30 Upgraded from IND B+ Intime Properties Ltd Commercial mortgage-backed IND AAA (SO) 3400 Assigned securities (CMBS) (exp) Intime Properties Ltd NCDs IND AAA (SO) 3400 Withdrawn (exp) Kothari Products Ltd FB WC limits IND A- / IND 1050 Assigned A2+ Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A- / IND 10360 Assigned A2+ Kothari Products Ltd FB facility IND A-(exp) 200 Assigned / IND A2+(exp) Kothari Products Ltd Non-FB facility IND A-(exp) 3390 Assigned / IND A2+(exp) R.S.V. Constructions Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+ / 75 Affirmed IND A4+ Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) lower Tier II subordinated IND AA- 6000 Affirmed debt Sundaram Textiles Ltd term-loans IND BBB- 77.5 Affirmed (reduced from INR89.9m) Sundaram Textiles Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 110 Affirmed IND A3 Sundaram Textiles Ltd NFB WC limits IND BBB- / 50 Affirmed IND A3 Tata Projects Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND AA- / 72000 Affirmed IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd FB WC limits IND AA- 1500 Affirmed Tata Projects Ltd FB short-TL IND AA- / 300 Affirmed IND A1+ Tata Projects Ltd Bill discounting limit IND AA- / 300 Affirmed IND A1+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.