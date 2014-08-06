Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd NFB WC limits IND A3+ 33770 Downgraded from IND A2+ Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd ST Bk loans IND A3+ 10000 Downgraded from IND A2+ Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Proposed non-FB WC limits IND A3+(exp) 3230 Downgraded from IND A2+(exp) Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB LOC IND A4 15 Affirmed (enhanced from INR 5m) Calchem Industries (I) Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 10 Affirmed (enhanced from INR 6m) Hsbc Investdirect Financial ST debt programme IND A1+ 10000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd LT Bk loans IND BBB 220000 Downgraded from IND A- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB 36670 Downgraded from IND A-(exp) Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB(exp) 69670 Downgraded from IND A- Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd Proposed FB WC limits IND BBB(exp) 3300 Downgraded from IND A- Calchem Industries (I) Ltd TL IND B+ 83.9 Affirmed (enhanced from INR 10m) Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB CC limits IND B+ 135.5 Affirmed (enhanced from INR 65.5m) Calchem Industries (I) Ltd FB WC demand loan limits IND B+ 9.5 Affirmed Capital Meters Ltd FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 25 Withdrawn Capital Meters Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B/IND A4 80 Withdrawn Dedicated Freight Corridor LT Issuer Rating IND AAA Assigned Corporation Of India Ltd Deluxe Cold Storage & Food FB limits IND BBB/IND 850 Upgraded from Processors Ltd A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 (reduced from INR900m) Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB / 500 Upgraded IND A3+ from IND BBB-/ IND A3 Gagan Pulses Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND BBB / 100 Upgraded IND A3+ from IND BBB-/ IND A3 Happy Acoustics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 250 Assigned IND A4+ Hsbc Investdirect Financial LT debt programme IND AAA 5000 Affirmed Services (I) Ltd ILD Millennium Pvt Ltd LT Bk loans IND B+ 450 Withdrawn ILD Millennium Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND B+/IND 100 Withdrawn A4 M/S Telu Ram Amar Chand And Co. FB limits IND BBB-/ 350 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BB+/IND A4+ Mangal Pulses Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 450 Upgraded from IND A3 IND BBB-/ IND A3 Sargodha Oil Mills Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB/IND 600 Upgraded from A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB limits IND BBB/IND 2600 Upgraded from A3+ IND BBB- / IND A3 Shree Bankey Behari Exports Ltd FB limits IND BBB/IND 2100 Assigned A3+ (reduced from INR2,900 m) Shree Bankey Behari Food FB limits IND BBB/IND 400 Upgraded from Processors Pvt Ltd A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 Shree Nathjee Roller Flour FB limits IND BBB/IND 650 Upgraded from Mills Ltd A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 Shree Nathjee Roller Flour Non-FB limits IND BBB/IND 100 Upgraded from Mills Ltd A3+ IND BBB-/IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)