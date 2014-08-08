Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BLA Coke Pvt Ltd (Bla) Forward cover limit IND A2+ 55.2 Affirmed (increased from INR45.8m) BLA Coke Pvt Ltd (Bla) Non-FB limits IND A2+ 1650 Affirmed (reduced from INR1950m) IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1 426 Upgraded from (IBS) IND A2 (reduced from INR656m) IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits: IND A1 (exp) 70 Assigned (IBS) KPM Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4 15 Assigned (KPM) Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 27.5 Assigned (OTPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARM Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B- 250 Assigned (ARM) BLA Coke Pvt Ltd (BLA) FB limits: IND A- 105 Affirmed Ganga Dairy (Ganga) FB WC limit IND BB- / 120 Assigned IND A4+ GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ (SO)503.1 Affirmed (GVP) IBS Software Services Pvt Ltd FB WC limits: IND A 600 Upgraded from (IBS) IND BBB KPM Processing Mill Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B+ 145 Assigned (KPM) KPM Processing Mill Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Assigned (KPM) Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB- 275 Assigned (OTPL) Orbit Technologies Pvt Ltd TL IND BB- 6.26 Assigned (OTPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)