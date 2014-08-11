Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 8, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
JCL Infra Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 240 Assigned
Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1750 Affirmed
Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 600 Affirmed
(increased from INR200m, carved out of working capital facilities)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
JCL Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 65 Assigned
A4
Modest & Parsons International Long-TL IND BB 44.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Modest & Parsons International FB limits IND BB 39.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Modest & Parsons International Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 31.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Privilege Trust Series 2 Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1322.97 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series 5 Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 51.67 Affirmed
Facility
Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 297.48 Affirmed
Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 15.66 Affirmed
Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 134 Affirmed
(reduced from INR316.9m)
Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND 1600 Affirmed
A1+
(increased from INR1,400m)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
