Aug 11 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCL Infra Ltd Non-FB BG IND A4 240 Assigned Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 1750 Affirmed Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd CP programme IND A1+ 600 Affirmed (increased from INR200m, carved out of working capital facilities) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- JCL Infra Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 65 Assigned A4 Modest & Parsons International Long-TL IND BB 44.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Modest & Parsons International FB limits IND BB 39.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Modest & Parsons International Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 31.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Privilege Trust Series 2 Series A PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1322.97 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 5 Second Loss Credit IND A(SO) 51.67 Affirmed Facility Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 297.48 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 15.66 Affirmed Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 134 Affirmed (reduced from INR316.9m) Raychem RPG Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A+/ IND 1600 Affirmed A1+ (increased from INR1,400m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative.