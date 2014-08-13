Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Affirmed (reduced from INR100m) Sudarshan Chemical Industries non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Affirmed Ltd (SCIL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Powertronics (BP) FB WC Fac: IND A- / IND 750 Affirmed A1 Balaji Powertronics (BP) non-FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND 150 Affirmed A1 (reduced from INR250m) Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) senior project TL Phase 1 IND C 20300 Suspended Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) senior project TL Phase 2 IND C 23870 Suspended Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) Subordinate project TL IND C 1450 Suspended phase 1 Himachal Power Products (HPP) FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 250 Affirmed A1 Himachal Power Products (HPP) non-FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 110 Affirmed A1 Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 350 Affirmed (MIPL) A1 Microtek International Pvt Ltd non-FB WC Fac IND A- /IND 243 Affirmed (MIPL) A1 Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) TL IND B+ 109 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR203.6m) Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) CC limits IND B+ 90 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR 180m) SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) TL IND BB+ 31.6 Upgraded from IND BB- (reduced from INR73.5m) SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) FB WC limits IND BB+/ 110 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB- /Affirmed SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ 171.2 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND BB-/ Affirmed Shivalik Industries (SI) non-FB WC Fac IND A- /IND 105 Affirmed A1 Shivalik Industries (SI) FB WC Fac: IND A- / IND 250 Affirmed A1 Sudarshan Chemical Industries FB limits IND A 2250 Affirmed Ltd (SCIL) (increased from INR1,850m) Sudarshan Chemical Industries long-TL IND A 1950 Affirmed Ltd (SCIL) (reduced from INR2,413.4m): Sudarshan Chemical Industries term depoSIt programme IND tA+ 550 AsSIgned Ltd (SCIL) Universal Power Products (UPP) non-FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 80 Affirmed A1 Universal Power Products (UPP) FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 160 Affirmed A1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously asSIgned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subSIdiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' webSIte at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with poSItive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - SIgns for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of DepoSIt; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate DepoSIt; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)