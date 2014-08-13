Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
August 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) Non-FB WC limits IND A4 60 Affirmed
(reduced from INR100m)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries non-FB limits IND A1 1000 Affirmed
Ltd (SCIL)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balaji Powertronics (BP) FB WC Fac: IND A- / IND 750 Affirmed
A1
Balaji Powertronics (BP) non-FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND 150 Affirmed
A1
(reduced from INR250m)
Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) senior project TL Phase 1 IND C 20300 Suspended
Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) senior project TL Phase 2 IND C 23870 Suspended
Corporate Power Ltd (CPL) Subordinate project TL IND C 1450 Suspended
phase 1
Himachal Power Products (HPP) FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 250 Affirmed
A1
Himachal Power Products (HPP) non-FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 110 Affirmed
A1
Microtek International Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 350 Affirmed
(MIPL) A1
Microtek International Pvt Ltd non-FB WC Fac IND A- /IND 243 Affirmed
(MIPL) A1
Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) TL IND B+ 109 Upgraded from
IND B-
(reduced from INR203.6m)
Sarju Impex Ltd (Sarju) CC limits IND B+ 90 Upgraded from
IND B-
(reduced from INR 180m)
SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) TL IND BB+ 31.6 Upgraded from
IND BB-
(reduced from INR73.5m)
SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) FB WC limits IND BB+/ 110 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND BB-
/Affirmed
SH-Haryana Wires Ltd (SHW) Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/ 171.2 Upgraded from
IND A4+ IND BB-/
Affirmed
Shivalik Industries (SI) non-FB WC Fac IND A- /IND 105 Affirmed
A1
Shivalik Industries (SI) FB WC Fac: IND A- / IND 250 Affirmed
A1
Sudarshan Chemical Industries FB limits IND A 2250 Affirmed
Ltd (SCIL)
(increased from INR1,850m)
Sudarshan Chemical Industries long-TL IND A 1950 Affirmed
Ltd (SCIL)
(reduced from INR2,413.4m):
Sudarshan Chemical Industries term depoSIt programme IND tA+ 550 AsSIgned
Ltd (SCIL)
Universal Power Products (UPP) non-FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 80 Affirmed
A1
Universal Power Products (UPP) FB WC Fac IND A- / IND 160 Affirmed
A1
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously asSIgned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subSIdiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' webSIte at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with poSItive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - SIgns for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of DepoSIt; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate DepoSIt; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating
Watch Negative.
