Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints Non-FB limits IND A3+ 20.7 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Ansal Housing & Construction Non-FB limits IND A3 716.3 Assigned Ltd (reduced from INR739.6m) Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints TL IND BBB 493.1 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Siddhi Vinayak Knots & Prints FB limits IND BBB 750 Assigned Pvt. Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ansal Housing & Construction Term deposit programme IND tA- 1400 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altius Management Advisors Pvt LT IND BBB- 574.3 Assigned Ltd Ansal Housing & Construction secure overdraft limits IND BBB- 750 Assigned Ltd Hdfc Da June 10- I purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 4870.3 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- I SLCF IND BBB+(SO) 467.8 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- II SLCF IND A + (SO) 94.9 Affirmed Hdfc Da June 10- II purchaser payouts IND AAA(SO) 891.2 Affirmed Hdfc: Mbs 2006 Series Ii Trust Class A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 507.9 Affirmed Hdfc: Mbs 2006 Series Ii Trust Class A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 0.7 Affirmed Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd FB WC limits (CC and IND B 450 Assigned overdraft) Laurent Packaging Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND B 8.06 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 391.5 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 500 Assigned Next Education India Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BBB-(EXP)/IND A3 (EXP) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)