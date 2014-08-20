Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 1500 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd CP IND A1+ 500 Assigned Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd Non-FB facility IND A4 80 Assigned Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt Proposed non-FB limits IND A4(exp) 27.5 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD IND A+ 3500 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd NCD IND A+ 1500 Assigned Ballarpur Industries Ltd Fund- and non-FB WC limits IND A+/IND 7150 Assigned A1+ Padmey Impex Pvt Ltd FB facility IND B+/IND 100 Assigned A4 Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt TL IND B+ 2.5 Assigned Ltd Suhag Gems And Jewels (I) Pvt FBL IND B+/IND 50 Assigned Ltd A4 Talbros Automotive Components TL IND BBB 194.3 Downgraded Ltd from IND BBB+ (reduced from INR414.3m) Talbros Automotive Components Credit limits IND BBB / 720 Downgraded Ltd IND A3+ from IND BBB+\IND A2+ Talbros Automotive Components Non-FB WC credit limits IND BBB / 420 Downgraded Ltd IND A3+ from IND BBB+\IND A2+ (increased from INR380m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)