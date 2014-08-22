Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rajesh Estates And Nirman Pvt NCD IND AA(SO) 1000 Assigned Ltd Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing FB WC Fac IND D 2860 Affirmed Ltd(increased from INR2,450m) Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing Non-FB WC Fac IND D 2202.5 Affirmed Ltd (increased from INR1,400m) Leitwind Shriram Manufacturing TL IND D 176 Affirmed Ltd(reduced from INR733m) S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (CC) IND BB- 20 Assigned S. M. Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB WC limit (E-DFS) IND BB- 50 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd NCD IND AA+ 20000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd NCD IND AA+ 25000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd NCD IND AA+ 12000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd FB WC Fac LT IND AA+ 2000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd TL: LT IND AA+ 500 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd Project finance Fac: LT IND AA+ 61000 Assigned Sesa Sterlite Ltd Non-FB WC Fac LT/ST IND AA+/ 8000 Assigned IND A1+ Sesa Sterlite Ltd Short-TL facility (fully IND AA+/ 5000 Assigned interchangeable into WC IND A1+ Fac): LT/ST Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt WC (project finance) loan IND BBB-/ 350 Assigned Ltd (increased from INR160m) IND A3 Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 1697 Assigned (increased from INR977m) Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB+ / 500 Assigned IND A4+ Sparsh Industries Pvt Ltd NFB WC IND BB+ / 310 Assigned IND A4+ Spica Projects & FB WC limits IND B- 48.7 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Spica Projects & Non-FB WC limits IND B- / 180 Assigned Infrastructures Pvt Ltd IND A4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)