Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 2.5 Assigned (ASIL) India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd non-FB limits IND A1 33.7 Upgraded from (IDM) IND A2+ (increased from INR22.5m): Ingenerie Technologies Proposed Non-FB WC limits IND A4 (exp) 35 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (ITSPL) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaknanda Sponge Iron Ltd. FB WC limits IND BB+ 125 Assigned (ASIL) Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 83.6 Assigned (AEPL) Allu Entertainment Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND B+/ IND 45 Assigned (AEPL) A4 India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND A 116 Upgraded from (IDM) IND A- (increased from INR112.9m): India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 50 Upgraded from (IDM) A1 IND A-/ IND A2+ Ingenerie Technologies FB WC limits IND B+ 20 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (ITSPL) Ingenerie Technologies Long-TL IND B+ 60 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (ITSPL) Ingenerie Technologies Proposed TL IND B+ (exp) 65 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (ITSPL) Ingenerie Technologies Proposed FB WC limits IND B+ (exp) 20 Assigned Solutions Pvt Ltd (ITSPL) JK Paper Ltd (JKPL) corporate loan IND BBB 6250 - (exp) JK Paper Ltd (JKPL) FB WC loans IND BBB / 2150 - IND A2 JK Paper Ltd (JKPL) non-FB WC loans IND BBB /IND 3200 - A2 JK Paper Ltd (JKPL) TL IND BBB 10210.5 - JK Paper Ltd (JKPL) term deposit programme IND tA- 250 - KMC Constructions Ltd (KMCCL) FB WC limit IND D 2900 Assigned KMC Constructions Ltd (KMCCL) Non-FB WC limit IND D 5171.1 Assigned Knowledge Infrastructure WC Fac IND A- (exp) 4755 - Systems Pvt Ltd (KISPL) / IND A2+ (exp) (increased from INR2,005m) Knowledge Infrastructure NFB WC Fac* IND A- / IND 9045 - Systems Pvt Ltd (KISPL) A2+ *INR575m of the non-fund-based limits are interchangeable with fund-based limits Knowledge Infrastructure FB WC Fac IND A-/ IND 950 - Systems Pvt Ltd (KISPL) A2+ Ninex Developers Ltd (NDL) TL IND B 286 Assigned Shri Agrawal Health & TL IND B+ 60.71 Assigned Education Society (SAHES) Shri Agrawal Health & FB WC facility IND B+ 95.2 Assigned Education Society (SAHES) Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND BBB-/ 270 Upgraded from (Syrma) IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ Syrma Technology Pvt Ltd non-FB WC limits IND BBB-/ 202 Upgraded from (Syrma) IND A3 IND BB+/ IND A4+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)