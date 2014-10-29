Oct 29 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Exports Global NFB WC Fac IND A1 340 Affirmed Clothing Pvt. Ltd (Eastman) (increased from INR320m) India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 70 Affirmed (IDM) (increased from INR33.7m) Ricoh India Ltd CP programme: IND A1 3000 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB CC limits IND D 120 Assigned (BGPL) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB stand-by line of credit IND D 30 Assigned (BGPL) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 80 Assigned (BGPL) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd TL IND D 97.9 - (BGPL) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB CC limits IND D 120 - (BGPL) Balaji Greentech Products Ltd FB stand by line of IND D 30 - (BGPL) credit: Balaji Greentech Products Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 80 - (BGPL) Eastman Exports Global TL IND A 193.13 Affirmed Clothing Pvt. Ltd (Eastman) (reduced from INR466.4m): Eastman Exports Global FB WC Fac IND A /IND 4826 Affirmed Clothing Pvt. Ltd (Eastman) A1 (increased from INR4,676m): India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND A 326.5 Affirmed (IDM) (increased from INR116m): India Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND A / IND 50 Affirmed (IDM) A1 Ricoh India Ltd NCDs IND A 2000 - Shirke Infrastructure (SINF) TL IND BBB- 880 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,000m) Shirke Recreation Enterprise TL IND BB 928.9 Affirmed (SRE) STFCL CV Trust Nov 12 - II second loss credit IND A (SO) 245.3 Affirmed facility (SLCF): STFCL CV Trust Nov 12 - II Series A1 PTC (PTCs) IND AAA (SO) 1840.2 Affirmed STFCL CV Trust Nov 12 - II Series A2 PTCs IND AAA (SO) 96.8 Affirmed Vikhroli Corporate Park Pvt TL IND BBB+ 3500 Affirmed Ltd (VCPPL) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)