Oct 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balaji Amines Ltd Non-FBL IND A2+ 1700 Affirmed (increased from INR1,400m) Cosmo Films Non-FB WC limits IND A1 240 Assigned (increased from INR1,600m) Cosmo Films CP IND A1 100 Assigned (within fund-based limits) Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 198.2 Downgraded from IND A3 M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ 600 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4+ Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND A4+ (SO) 10 Downgraded from IND A3(SO) Vishal Fabrics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 50 Upgraded from IND A4 Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed (increased from INR10m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjun Agro Foods Long-TL IND B 39 Migrated from (suspended) IND B Arjun Agro Foods FB limits IND B 275 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/IND A4 IND A4(suspended) Balaji Amines Ltd TL IND A- 1010 Affirmed (reduced from INR1,401m) Balaji Amines Ltd FB WC limits IND A-(exp) 180 Assigned /IND A2+(exp) Balaji Amines Ltd FBL IND A-/ 1820 Affirmed IND A2+ (increased from INR1,580m) Cosmo Films LT Bk loans IND A- 3929 Assigned (increased from INR3,078m) Cosmo Films FB working-capital limits IND A-/ 100 Assigned IND A1 (increased from INR2,650m) Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB- 1798.6 Downgraded from IND BBB- Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 251.6 Downgraded from IND BBB-(SO) Delhi Msw Solutions Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 66 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 M.K. Wood India Pvt Ltd FBL IND BB 100 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND BB / IND IND A4+(suspended) A4+ Mumbai Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB- 275.7 Downgraded from IND BBB- Mumbai Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/ 95 Downgraded IND A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Mumbai Waste Management Ltd Non-FBL IND BB-/IND 25 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL IND BB- 2740 Downgraded from IND BBB- Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-/IND 1490 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd NFB WC limits IND BB-/IND 4000 Downgraded A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd TL IND BB-(SO) 190.8 Downgraded from IND BBB-(SO) Tamilnadu Waste Management Ltd FB WC limits IND BB-(SO) 67.5 Downgraded /IND A4+(SO) from IND BBB- (SO)/IND A3(SO) Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL IND BB+ 113.9 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR139.3m) Vishal Fabrics Ltd FB limits IND BB+/ 150 Upgraded from IND A4+ IND B+/ Assigned (reduced from INR230m) Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 74.7 Affirmed (increased from INR61.6m) Vraj Packaging Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND 200 Affirmed A4+ (increased from INR160.0m) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)