Oct 31 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 30, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calderys India Refractories Ltd FB limits IND A1+ 200 Affirmed Calderys India Refractories Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1+ 500 Affirmed Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3+ 762.5 Assigned Mahindra Epc Services Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 2100 Affirmed MK FB limits IND A4 80 Affirmed Vishal Fabrics Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 90 Assigned (increased from INR150m) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Calderys India Refractories Ltd CC facility IND AA/IND 200 Affirmed A1+ (fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan) Crown Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Pvt TL IND B+ 462.5 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Pvt CC facility IND B+ 15 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Duet India Hotels (Jaipur) Pvt BG IND B+ 10 Withdrawn Ltd (suspended) Dynatron Services Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND BB- Withdrawn Gayatri Suitings Ltd Long-TL IND D 297.9 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Gayatri Suitings Ltd FB limits IND D 130 Migrated from (suspended) IND D Gayatri Suitings Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 25.1 Migrated from (suspended) IND D HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND A- 163.5 Assigned HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND A-(exp) 370 Assigned /IND A1(exp) HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A-(exp) 1050 Assigned /IND A1(exp) HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd Fund based WC Fac IND A-/IND 3500 Assigned A (increased from INR3,150m) HPL Electric And Power Pvt Ltd NFB WC Fac IND A-/IND 5000 Assigned A (increased from INR4,500m) Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt Senior project loans IND BBB- 680 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB Ienergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt WC facility IND BBB- 25 Upgraded from Ltd IND BB Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd Long-TL limits IND BBB 52.7 Assigned Lalwani Ferro Alloys Ltd FB limits IND BBB 516.9 Assigned Mahindra Epc Services Pvt Ltd FB limits IND A- 152 Affirmed Shri Agrawal Technical & FB WC facility IND BB- 149 Assigned Education Society Shri Agrawal Technical & TL IND BB- 92.8 Assigned Education Society South East U.P. Power Senior project Bk loans IND BBB 371.3 Assigned Transmission Co. Ltd T.C. Terrytex Ltd Long-TL IND BB+ 661.2 Affirmed (increased from INR627.2m) T.C. Terrytex Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+/IND 875 Affirmed A4+ (increased from INR650m) T.C. Terrytex Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BB+/IND 195 Affirmed A4+ (increased from INR160m) Vishal Fabrics Ltd TL IND BB+ 113.9 Assigned (increased from INR50m) Vishal Fabrics Ltd FB limits IND BB+/IND 250 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)