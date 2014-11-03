Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of October 31, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd NFB facility IND A2 29 Assigned (ESM) RGTL Industries Ltd (RGTL) Non-FB WC Fac IND A3+ 10 - LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Eastman Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 36.2 Assigned (ESM) Eastman Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd FB WC facility: IND BBB/ 286 Affirmed (ESM) IND A2 EICL Ltd Long-TL IND A 627.4 - (increased from INR 503.3m) EICL Ltd FB limits IND A/IND A1 750 - EICL Ltd Non-FB limits IND A/ IND 150 - A1 Mawmluh Cherra Cements Ltd LT debt: IND BBB+ 509.6 Migrated from (SO) IND BBB+ (SO) (suspended) RGTL Industries Ltd (RGTL) Outstanding TL: IND BBB 312.9 - RGTL Industries Ltd (RGTL) FB WC Fac IND BBB / 800 - IND A3+ Supreme Infrastructure India TL IND BB 4689 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) from IND BBB- Supreme Infrastructure India CC facility IND BB / IND 6250 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 Supreme Infrastructure India Non-FB limits IND BB / IND 8000 Downgraded Ltd (SIIL) A4+ from IND BBB-/IND A3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)