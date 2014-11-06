Nov 6 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of November 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Fino Paytech Ltd BG facility IND A2 50 Assigned Fino Paytech Ltd Non-FB Fac IND A2 100 Assigned Fino Paytech Ltd LOC facility IND A2 100 Affirmed (increased from INR100m) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Fixed deposit Rating IND tAAA Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Tier-1 perpetual debt IND AA+(exp) 20000 Assigned Bank Of Baroda Lower tier 2 subordinated IND AAA 25000 Assigned debt Bank Of Baroda Basel III Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned instruments Fino Paytech Ltd CC facility IND BBB 900 Assigned Fino Paytech Ltd TL IND BBB 275 Affirmed Fino Paytech Ltd CC facility IND BBB/IND 500 Withdrawn A2 (including INR40m of bank guarantee) Fino Paytech Ltd WC Fac IND BBB/IND 400 Withdrawn A2 (comprising fund-based and non-fund-based facilities) Fino Paytech Ltd Buyer's credit facility IND BBB/IND 58.7 Withdrawn A2 Fino Paytech Ltd FB facility IND BBB/IND 150 Withdrawn A2 (comprising INR30m of cash credit and INR120m of working capital demand loan) Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 30 Affirmed Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND B+/IND 120 Affirmed A4 (increased from INR50m) N.V. Nageswara Rao FB WC limits IND D 110 Assigned N.V. Nageswara Rao TL IND D 29.1 Assigned N.V. Nageswara Rao Non-FB WC limits IND D 20 Assigned Neelkanth Strips Pvt Ltd TL IND B+ 4.3 Assigned Neelkanth Strips Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/IND 70 Assigned A4 Sahil Spintex Ltd TL IND D 330 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)