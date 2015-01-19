Jan 19 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 16, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 57.5 Assigned Indusind Media & LER(derivative) IND A2+ 510 Assigned Communications Ltd Niagara Metals India Non-FB limit IND A4+ 160 Assigned Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4 9.6 Affirmed (increased from INR2.6m) Noida Power Co. Ltd CP IND A1+ 1000 Assigned (carved out of fund-based limits) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST debt programme IND A1+ 18000 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ST NCDs IND A1+(SO) 500 Affirmed Sanjay Agrawal Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 600 Assigned Sond Knit Garments Non-FB WC limits IND A4 5.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Azure Hospitality TL IND B- 40 Assigned Azure Hospitality FB Fac IND B- / IND 15 Assigned A4 Azure Hospitality Proposed TL IND B-(exp) 20 Assigned Azure Hospitality Proposed FB Fac IND B-(exp) 25 Assigned / IND A4(exp) Gelcaps Industries TL IND BBB- 300 Assigned Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd TL IND B- 668.7 Assigned Gsn Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B- / IND 222.5 Assigned A4 Idl Specialty Chemicals Ltd NCD IND A+(SO) 500 Assigned Indusind Media & Rupee TL IND A- 7063.4 Assigned Communications Ltd Indusind Media & CC IND A- 600 Assigned Communications Ltd Indusind Media & Rupee TL IND A-(exp) 326.6 Assigned Communications Ltd Niagara Metals India TL IND BB 20 Assigned Niagara Metals India FB WC limit IND BB / IND 70 Assigned A4+ Nilgiri Textiles Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+/IND A460 Affirmed (reduced from INR72.4m) Noida Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 537.7 Assigned Noida Power Co. Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 4582.3 Assigned (increased from INR4044.6m) Noida Power Co. Ltd Fund based WC limit IND A+ / IND 3550 Assigned A1+ (increased from INR3,300m) Noida Power Co. Ltd NFB WC limit IND A+ / IND 350 Assigned A1+ Noida Power Co. Ltd FB WC Fac IND A+/IND 250 Assigned A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA- 15000 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB Bk limits IND AA- /IND 20000 Affirmed A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Bk limits IND AA- /IND 135000 Affirmed A1+ Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND 5000 Withdrawn AA-(exp)/IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND 20000 Withdrawn AA-(exp)/IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd FB limits IND 5000 Assigned AA-(exp)/IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB limits IND 20000 Assigned AA-(exp)/IND A1+(exp) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd NCD programme IND AA(SO) 9000 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 6500 Affirmed Reliance Infrastructure Ltd TL IND AA(SO) 11250 Affirmed Sanjay Agrawal FB WC limits IND BB 40 Assigned Sond Knit Garments FB WC limits IND B- 54.5 Assigned The Mysore Paper Mill Ltd Bonds IND AA-(SO) 350 Affirmed The Mysore Paper Mill Ltd Bonds IND AA-(SO) 500 Affirmed The Mysore Paper Mill Ltd Bonds IND 400 Affirmed AA-(SO)(exp) Yashoda Healthcare Services TL Fac IND A 1024 Assigned Pvt Ltd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures RWN- Rating Watch Negative. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)