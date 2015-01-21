Jan 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 20, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT

(RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Punjab National Bank Certificates of deposit IND A1+ 150000 Assigned

programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. FBL IND BBB 150 Withdrawn Ltd Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. Non-FBL IND BBB / 140 Withdrawn Ltd IND A2 Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. FBL (CC) IND BBB(exp) 500 Assigned Ltd / IND A2(exp) Cheer Sagar Exports FB WC limits IND BB / IND 96 Assigned

A4+ Chhattisgarh State Power Regular return bond IND 5000 Assigned Distribution Co. Ltd issuance A(SO)(exp) Golkunda Diamond & Jewellery FB limits IND BB+ / 350 Assigned Ltd IND A4+ Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries Long-TL IND B+ 19.3 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Maa Bhagabati Rice Industries FB limits IND B+ 24 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I (AT1) IND AA+ 15000 Assigned

bonds PNB-PDI-I Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 10000 Assigned Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned

subordinated bonds Shirpur Power Pvt Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 13220 Affirmed Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB 661.4 Affirmed (reduced from INR819.7m) Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB / 510 Affirmed

IND A3+ Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB / 400 Affirmed

IND A3+ Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 435.4 Upgraded from

IND BBB (Reduced from INR661.4m) Ultimate Flexipack Ltd FB WC limits: IND BBB+ / 510 Upgraded from

IND A2 IND BBB / IND

A3+ Ultimate Flexipack Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND BBB+ / 400 Upgraded from

IND A2 IND BBB / IND

