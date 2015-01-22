Jan 22 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 21, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND D 203.8 Downgraded from IND A3+ Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 20 Affirmed reduced from INR50m GSPC Gas Co. Ltd CP/ST debt * IND A1+ 350 Upgraded from IND A1/RWP * carved out of fund-based working capital limits J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Non-FB limits*** IND A1 10750 Affirmed (increased from INR8,250m) ***Includes INR200m fungible with the fund-based limits Swastik Ceracon Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 141.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND D Downgraded from IND BBB Abhinandan Interexim Pvt Ltd FB limits IND D 50 Downgraded from IND BBB Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed FB limits IND BB(exp) 50 Assigned Ltd Airwaave Communicado India Pvt Proposed TL IND BB(exp) 30 Assigned Ltd Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd FB WC limits IND BB+ 172.5 Affirmed Bhramari Steels Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 11 Affirmed reduced from INR30m GSPC Gas Co. Ltd NCD programme IND A(RWP) 1000 Withdrawn GSPC Gas Co. Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A+ Upgraded from IND A GSPC Gas Co. Ltd FB and non-FB WC limits IND A+(RWP)/ 2450 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND A(RWP)/ IND A1(RWP) J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd LT Issuer Rating IND A Upgraded from IND A- J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd Long-TL* IND A 2997 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR2,913m) *Includes buyer's credit of INR1700m J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd FB WC limits** IND A 4050 Upgraded from IND A- (increased from INR3,550m) **Includes INR500m fungible with the non-fund-based limits Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd senior loans (Facility A) IND A(exp) 44000 Assigned Krishnapatnam Port Co. Ltd senior loans (Facility B) IND A(exp) 7500 Assigned Platinum Trust November 2013 Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 1784.1 Affirmed Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL IND BB- 121 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd FB limits IND BB- 500 Assigned Tirupati Sugars Ltd TL IND BB 667 Upgraded from IND BB- increased from INR590m Tirupati Sugars Ltd FB limits IND BB / IND 1570 Upgraded from A4+ IND BB- / Affirmed increased from INR800m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)