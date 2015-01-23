Jan 23 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 22, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Ltd. Non-FB WC limits IND A3 20 Withdrawn Himanchal Construction Company Non-FB limits IND A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Jubilant Generics Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A1+ 2500 Assigned Jubilant Generics Ltd ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 1000 Assigned Jubilant Life Sciences NFB WC limits IND A1+ 10750 Assigned Jubilant Life Sciences ST debt/CP programme IND A1+ 3000 Withdrawn (carved out of fund-based working capital limits) Patdiam Jewels FB limits IND A4+ 90 Affirmed (Reduced from INR100m) Pec Ltd Non-FB limits IND A2+ 49310 Affirmed (Reduced from INR54.25bn) Punjab National Bank certificates of deposit IND A1+ 150000 Assigned programme Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Non-FB WC limit IND A4+ 90 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd NFB LOC IND A4+ 20 Affirmed Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd NFB BG IND A4+ 2 Affirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alchemist Ltd. long-TL IND BBB- 422.3 Withdrawn Alchemist Ltd. FB WC limits IND BBB- 110 Withdrawn Ganpati Rice Mills TL IND B 30.16 Assigned Ganpati Rice Mills FB WC limit IND B / 110 Assigned IND A4 Himanchal Construction Company Long-TL IND BB+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Himanchal Construction Company FB limits IND BB+ / 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd IND A4+ Jubilant Generics Ltd LT Bk loan IND A+ 4300 Assigned Jubilant Generics Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 2500 Assigned IND A1+ Jubilant Life Sciences LT Bk loan IND A+ 4550 Assigned Jubilant Life Sciences FB WC limits IND A+ / 7000 Assigned IND A1+ Jubilant Life Sciences NCD programme IND A+(EXP) 4000 Assigned M C Spinners Pvt Ltd FBL IND D 150 Affirmed M C Spinners Pvt Ltd NFBL IND D 22 Affirmed M C Spinners Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND D 256.5 Affirmed (Reduced from INR313.0m) Pec Ltd FB limits IND A-/IND 54230 Affirmed A2+ (Increased from INR49.85bn) Privilege Trust Series 5 SLCF IND A(SO) 40.76 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A1 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 151.76 Affirmed Privilege Trust Series 5 Series A2 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 7.99 Affirmed Punjab National Bank Additional Tier I (AT1) IND AA+ 15000 Assigned bonds PNB-PDI-I Punjab National Bank Basel III Tier 2 bonds IND AAA 10000 Assigned Punjab National Bank Basel II Lower Tier 2 IND AAA 10000 Assigned subordinated bonds Punjab National Bank Senior Infrastructure bondsIND AAA 20000 Assigned Saurav Chemicals Ltd LT loans IND BBB- 139.3 Affirmed (increased from INR66.4m) Saurav Chemicals Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB- / 300 Affirmed IND A3 (increased from INR155m) Saurav Chemicals Ltd non-FB limits IND BBB- / 87.5 Affirmed IND A3 (reduced from INR102.5m) Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling TL IND BB+ 52.68 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling FB WC limit IND BB+ 147.5 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Small Operators Trust 2013 SLCF IND A+(SO) 16 Affirmed Small Operators Trust 2013 Series A3 PTCs IND AAA(SO) 1920 Affirmed Stfcl Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -I second loss credit facilityIND A(SO) 462.3 Affirmed Stfcl Sansar Trust Dec 2013 -I Series A PTC IND AAA(SO) 3847.1 Affirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND AAA(SO) 117.9 Affirmed January 2013 B -Series A2 PTCs Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND AAA(SO) 495.3 Affirmed January 2013 B -Series A3 PTCs Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND AAA(SO) 980.3 Affirmed January 2013 ASeries A PTCs Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND AAA(SO) 1050.3 Affirmed February 2013 A-Series A PTCs Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND BB(SO) 301.3 Downgraded January 2013 A -SLCF from IND A(SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND BB+(SO) 286.2 Downgraded February 2013 A-SLCF from IND A(SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd Indian Receivable Trust IND BBB-(SO) 194.8 Downgraded January 2013 B -SLCF from IND A(SO) Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB CC limits IND BB 20 Affirmed Tridev Resins Pvt Ltd FB foreign bill discountingIND BB 45 Affirmed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive.