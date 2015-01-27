Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 23, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 16000 Affirmed (Increased from INR13,776m) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NFB WC limits IND A2+ 10200 Assigned Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Assigned Ltd J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 292 Assigned J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd CP programme* IND A1+(EXP) 600 Assigned *The CP programme is proposed to be carved out of existing cash credit facilities. Yuvashakthi Enterprises NFB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable FB limits IND AA/ 26000 Upgraded from IND A1+ IND AA-/Affirmed (Increased from INR21,810m) Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable fund and IND AA/ 22000 Upgraded from non-FBL IND A1+ IND AA-/Affirmed (Increased from INR17,750m) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 5450 Assigned (Increased from INR2.25bn) Chemplast Sanmar Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1080 Assigned Daga Auto Distributors FBL IND BB- 50 Affirmed Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Assigned Ltd Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT Issuer IND AA- 3700 Affirmed J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL limits IND A+ 999.5 Assigned J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 800 Assigned IND A1+ J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd Proposed TL limits IND A+(EXP) 1000 Assigned Yuvashakthi Enterprises FB WC limits IND BB 10 Assigned ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)