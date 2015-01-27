Jan 27 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
January 23, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Non-FB limit IND A1+ 16000 Affirmed
(Increased from INR13,776m)
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd NFB WC limits IND A2+ 10200 Assigned
Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. Non-FB WC limits IND A4 20 Assigned
Ltd
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd NFB WC limits IND A1+ 292 Assigned
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd CP programme* IND A1+(EXP) 600 Assigned
*The CP programme is proposed to be carved out of existing cash credit facilities.
Yuvashakthi Enterprises NFB WC limits IND A4+ 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable FB limits IND AA/ 26000 Upgraded from
IND A1+ IND
AA-/Affirmed
(Increased from INR21,810m)
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd Interchangeable fund and IND AA/ 22000 Upgraded from
non-FBL IND A1+ IND
AA-/Affirmed
(Increased from INR17,750m)
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd Long-TL IND BBB+ 5450 Assigned
(Increased from INR2.25bn)
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB+ 1080 Assigned
Daga Auto Distributors FBL IND BB- 50 Affirmed
Enginemates Heat Transfer Pvt. FB WC limits IND B+ 50 Assigned
Ltd
Heidelberg Cement India Ltd LT Issuer IND AA- 3700 Affirmed
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd TL limits IND A+ 999.5 Assigned
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd FB WC limits IND A+ / 800 Assigned
IND A1+
J.K. Fenner (I) Ltd Proposed TL limits IND A+(EXP) 1000 Assigned
Yuvashakthi Enterprises FB WC limits IND BB 10 Assigned
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
