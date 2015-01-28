Jan 28 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 27, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Choksi Imaging Ltd Non-FB-limits IND A4+ 105 Affirmed JBF Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A1 13935 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd Proposed non-FB limits IND A1(exp) 3000 Assigned Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed non-FB WC Fac IND A4+(exp) 200 Withdrawn Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC Fac IND D 150 Downgraded from IND A4+ Rewinder Techno Electricals Non-FB BG IND A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baleshwar Kharagpur Expressway LT senior project Bk loans IND BBB- 3960 Affirmed Ltd Choksi Imaging Ltd FB limits (CC) IND BB- 140 Downgraded from IND BB+ JBF Industries Ltd TL IND A- 4246 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd FB limits IND A- 3885 Assigned JBF Industries Ltd Proposed TL IND A-(exp) 3000 Assigned JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Long-TL IND A+ 11540 upgraded from IND A JK Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac IND A+ 10300 upgraded from IND A JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Fund-and non-FB limits IND A+/IND 26810 upgraded from A1+ IND A/IND A1 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd Term deposit programme IND tAA- 400 upgraded from IND tA+ Oberon Power Corporation Pvt Proposed LT loan IND BBB-(exp)480 Assigned Ltd Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BB+(exp) 1380 Withdrawn Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB WC Fac IND BB+(exp) 490 Withdrawn /IND A4+(exp) Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd TL IND D 175.6 Downgraded from IND BB+ Ogene Systems India Pvt Ltd FB WC Fac IND D 250 Downgraded from IND BB+ / IND A4+ Rewinder Techno Electricals FB WC limit IND BB-/IND 35 Assigned A4+ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)