Jan 30 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 29, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Beekay Steel Industries Ltd Non-FB limit IND A3+ 160 Upgraded from IND A3 (increased from INR140m) Crystal Cable Industries Ltd Non-FB limits IND A4+ 171.3 Upgraded from IND A4 (increased from INR157.5m) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Non-FB limits IND A1 1134.3 Assigned Chemicals Ltd DNS Electronics Pvt Ltd BG IND A4 8 Assigned Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 205 Assigned Ltd Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC IND A4 532.5 Migrated from (suspended) IND A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Highrise Pvt Ltd FB limit IND B 500 Withdrawn Artson Engineering Ltd FB facility IND BBB-/ 250 Affirmed IND A3 Beekay Steel Industries Ltd TL IND BBB 170.9 Upgraded from IND BBB- (reduced from INR388.3m) Beekay Steel Industries Ltd FB limit IND BBB 1330 Upgraded from IND BBB- (increased from INR1,120m) Crystal Cable Industries Ltd LT Loans IND BB 13.2 Upgraded from IND B+ (reduced from INR20m) Crystal Cable Industries Ltd FB limits IND BB 315.9 Upgraded from IND B+ (increased from INR276.5m) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 10.35% redeemable NCDs IND A 600 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And 9.65% redeemable NCDs IND A 375 Assigned Chemicals Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A(exp) 300 Assigned Chemicals Ltd /IND A1(exp) Dishman Pharmaceuticals And FB limits IND A/ 1801.1 Assigned Chemicals Ltd IND A1 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And WC demand loan IND A/ 300 Assigned Chemicals Ltd IND A1 Dishman Pharmaceuticals And TL IND A 2663.4 Assigned Chemicals Ltd DNS Electronics Pvt Ltd CC IND B+/ 92 Assigned IND A4 GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL IND BB+ 50 Affirmed (increased from INR18.4m) GBR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND BB+/ 60 Affirmed IND A4+ (increased from INR50m) HKR Roadways Ltd Bk loans IND BB+ 15250 Affirmed Indore Dewas Tollways Ltd Senior project Bk loans IND D 4500 Downgraded from IND BB+ Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 7500 Assigned Non-convertible TBs Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured, redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 5120 Affirmed Non-convertible TBs Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd Secured, redeemable and IND AA-(SO) 6445 Affirmed Non-convertible TBs M/S Elegant Enterprises FB WC limits IND BB-/ 51 Assigned IND A4+ Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd Long-TL IND BB- 300.4 Upgraded from IND B- (reduced from INR353.9m) Magadh Industries Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BB- 593.5 Upgraded from IND B- (increased form INR540m) Magadh Iron Pvt Ltd FB limits IND B+ 200 Upgraded from IND B- Pongalur Pioneer Textiles Pvt FB WC limits IND BB+ 57.5 Assigned Ltd Prism Cement Ltd 11% NCD programme IND A- 1000 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd Subordinate loan IND AA(SO) 444.7 Assigned Shillong Expressway Ltd Senior LT project Bk loans IND AA+(SO) 1627 Assigned Shriram EPC Ltd TL IND BB 18231.7 Assigned Shriram EPC Ltd FB WC limits IND BB/ 4240 Assigned IND A4+ Shriram EPC Ltd Non-FBL IND BB/ 6706 Assigned IND A4+ Tecumseh Products India Pvt Ltd FB WC IND B 780 Migrated from (suspended)/ IND B/ IND A4 IND A4 (suspended) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)