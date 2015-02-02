Feb 2 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of January 30, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-FB WC facility IND A3+ 1000 Assigned J.K. Fenner NFB WC limits IND A1+ 292 Assigned J.K. Fenner CP programme IND A1+ 600 Assigned Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd FB WC limit IND A4+ 40 Assigned Mani Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits (forward IND A4+ 2 Affirmed contract) Perfect Filaments Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A3+ 162.4 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB 10225 Assigned Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd FB WC facility IND BBB 50 Assigned Chalet Hotels Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB(exp) 3575 Assigned J.K. Fenner TL limits IND A+ 995.5 Assigned J.K. Fenner FB WC limits IND A+/ 800 Assigned IND A1+ J.K. Fenner Proposed TL limits IND A+(exp) 1000 Assigned Karavali Freezers & Exporters FB WC limits IND BB- 50.5 Assigned Karavali Ocean Products Pvt Ltd TL IND BB 20.87 Assigned Mani Exports Pvt Ltd FB facility IND BB- 498 Upgraded from IND BB (Increased from INR438m) Perfect Filaments Ltd TL IND BBB 41.7 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd proposed TL IND BBB(exp) 316 Assigned Perfect Filaments Ltd proposed FB WC limits IND 80 Assigned BBB(exp)/IND A3+(exp) Perfect Filaments Ltd FB WC limits IND BBB/ 600 Assigned IND A3+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)