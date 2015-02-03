Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of February 2, 2015. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Assigned Manas Flour Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihar Bottlers And Blenders FB WC limits IND B 15.5 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Bihar Bottlers And Blenders Long-TL IND B 59.49 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Canara Bank Basel III compliant IND AA 15000 Assigned Additional Tier I Heenal Operating Lease Co. Pvt Proposed TL IND BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd (exp) Indusind Bank Ltd Subordinated Upper Tier 2 IND AA 3080 Upgraded from bonds IND AA- Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 1150 Upgraded from IND AA (reduced from INR2.9bn) Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 4.7 Assigned Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 232.5 Assigned IND A3 Manas Flour Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 5 Assigned Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL IND BB 187.6 Assigned Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 213.9 Affirmed Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned (exp) Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- / 1500 Affirmed IND A3 Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 46.2 Assigned U. S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB- 60.16 Migrated from Educational Society (suspended) IND BB- U. S. Srivastava Memorial FB WC loan IND BB- 30 Migrated from Educational Society (suspended) IND BB- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at www.indiaratings.co.in $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating Watch Negative; RWN- Rating Watch Positive. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)