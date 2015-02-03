Feb 3 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd
(India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of
February 2, 2015.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ------ ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd Non-FB limits IND A3 55 Assigned
Manas Flour Mills Ltd Non-FB WC limits IND A4+ 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bihar Bottlers And Blenders FB WC limits IND B 15.5 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Bihar Bottlers And Blenders Long-TL IND B 59.49 Assigned
Pvt. Ltd
Canara Bank Basel III compliant IND AA 15000 Assigned
Additional Tier I
Heenal Operating Lease Co. Pvt Proposed TL IND BBB- 1000 Assigned
Ltd (exp)
Indusind Bank Ltd Subordinated Upper Tier 2 IND AA 3080 Upgraded from
bonds IND AA-
Indusind Bank Ltd Lower Tier 2 bonds IND AA+ 1150 Upgraded from
IND AA
(reduced from INR2.9bn)
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd TL IND BBB- 4.7 Assigned
Kaar Technologies India Pvt Ltd FB limits IND BBB-/ 232.5 Assigned
IND A3
Manas Flour Mills Ltd FB WC limits IND BB 5 Assigned
Manas Flour Mills Ltd TL IND BB 187.6 Assigned
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 213.9 Affirmed
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Proposed TL IND BBB- 150 Assigned
(exp)
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Fund based WC limits IND BBB- / 1500 Affirmed
IND A3
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Outstanding TL IND BBB- 46.2 Assigned
U. S. Srivastava Memorial TL IND BB- 60.16 Migrated from
Educational Society (suspended) IND BB-
U. S. Srivastava Memorial FB WC loan IND BB- 30 Migrated from
Educational Society (suspended) IND BB-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note:- All Indian National-scale ratings previously assigned by Fitch have been transferred to
India Ratings & Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the
Fitch Group. The withdrawn criteria are now available on India Ratings' website at
www.indiaratings.co.in
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
INDIA RATINGS may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the
category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures; RWN- Rating
Watch Negative;
RWN- Rating Watch Positive.
